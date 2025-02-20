Natasha Rothwell’s social media account trended recently on X. Her words four years ago were largely relatable, and they still are as President Donald Trump makes increasingly questionable decisions from the Oval Office.

Rothwell, who starred in White Lotus (2016), has her X account dedicated to one thing only: trashing President Donald Trump almost everyday. “@realDonaldTrump you are trash” has been her daily tweet since October 2024. President Trump won the presidency for a second time, yet Rothwell isn’t showing any signs of stopping. Funnily enough, her tweets gain thousands of likes—some of them getting hundreds of thousands more.

These numbers must have something to do with Trump’s executive actions on the day. One of her most liked tweets, at 20,000 likes, was made on February 17. Her second tweet, with the same wording, had a whopping 106,000 likes. There have been protests against Trump during President’s Day. Regardless, these are just speculations—but the sentiment stands. President Trump is a divisive figure, and even Rothwell finds the time in her day to unleash a few vitriolic words against him.

Only one thing was able to quell her daily words of hate for the sitting president: a birthday greeting to Beyoncé. In the same tweet, she also gave a shoutout to the celebration of Black History Month. Not even her hatred for the man can get in the way of celebrating two very important events.

It’s funny, but why?

But the biggest question to ask is—what prompted Rothwell to spam tweet against the president for this long? She’s been directly mentioning him on X, too. While most of us would have a few disparaging words for Trump, perhaps it’s not to the level of Rothwell’s dedication.

“It started off as a way to blow off post-election steam, but I quickly realized it was serving a very different and important purpose for me.” According to Harper’s Bazaar, Rothwell did it to vent. She continued, “It was a daily reminder that Trump being in office was not normal or okay. Every day, it was a call to action and a way to stay focused.” Essentially, Rothwell’s doing it not just because.

Although that would be a valid reason in and of itself, it’s her way of internally protesting Trump’s presidency as a norm. Her diss against Trump online isn’t anything remotely profound or creative. She just calls him trash repeatedly, but it’s not just for Trump to see. She also does it to remind herself to resist. Perhaps that’s all that some people need during these tough times: a reminder that Trump’s norm is not normal.

