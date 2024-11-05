‘It actually should be illegal’: Donald Trump’s extreme reaction over polling results is getting destroyed online

With each passing day, the US general elections inch closer, and with it, Donald Trump‘s delusion and frustration continue to grow.

While addressing a campaign rally in Lititz, the former American president called out the Saturday’s exit poll results coming in from Iowa, going to the extent of calling them “illegal.” Here are Trump’s comments from the rally:

“It’s called suppression. They suppress. And it actually should be illegal.” Donald Trump

The Iowa poll shows Kamala Harris out favoring Donald Trump 47% to 44% among likely Iowa voters, a state where he triumphed in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

X users unload on Donald Trump after Iowa Poll remarks

Following Trump’s nonsensical remarks, it took little time for X users to chip in with hilarious and confused reactions in equal measure. American tennis great Andy Roddick too had a quirky remark for the American businessman, and here are some of the retorts regarding the debacle:

A poll supresses ? How does that actually work ? — andyroddick (@andyroddick) November 3, 2024

I’m so done with this piece of shit.



PLEASE vote for Kamala Tuesday. — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) November 3, 2024

Same old shit he’s been repeating for more than a decade. Sound familiar??? https://t.co/V14S2LycyT — Kaylan_TX (@Kaylan_TX_) November 3, 2024

"polls I don't like should be illegal" Spoken like a true authoritarian. — Ron Rozycki ?️‍? (@BastrdOfMuppets) November 3, 2024

MAGA is full on Iowhining now. — J.D. Vance's Fainting Couch ???✡️ (@veggieto) November 3, 2024

It’s called suppression, folks! The only thing getting suppressed here is Trump’s ability to handle the truth! — Marie Jett (@Marie_Jett1) November 3, 2024

Just a few days ago he had this to say about polls… pic.twitter.com/nx8MF9lVnQ — Amy, Just Amy ????☮️⚖️?? (@itsAmyPants) November 3, 2024

But all the polls that have him in the lead are OK and legal. Got it. I understand. You know the assignment. — Jane Chambers (@luvretirement) November 4, 2024

Users were quick to point out the hypocrisy from Trump, highlighting that he was completely fine with the Iowa predictions in 2016 and 2020, which forecast a win for the Republican candidate. According to some users (tweets attached above), Trump was in an exuberant mood regarding predictions, but now that the tide is seemingly turning against him, he is back to his good old whining habits.

Selzer and Co. has conducted the Iowa poll, which reportedly has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer and Co., was quick to address Trump’s rebuke, highlighting the pattern of candidates raising doubts over unfavorable predictions:

“I think this poll stands a good chance of motivating Republicans to get out and vote,” Selzer said. “They may have thought they’d win easily. So, it’s hard to think it’s suppression.” J. Ann Selzer/CNN

Apart from voicing his displeasure in the rally, Trump also took to his social media website, Truth Social, doubling down on his support for Iowa farmers and calling Selzer and Co. “Trump hater.”

