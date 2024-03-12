Is Yellowstone on Netflix? Answered

Yellowstone has brought new meaning to the phrase “oat opera,” with the popular cattle ranch drama having roped in numerous fans with its rugged, rapidly expanding world. (There have already been two spinoffs with another three on the way.) Indeed, the MCU (Montana Cinematic Universe) is alive and well.

Recommended Videos

The series and its numerous spinoffs (which boast such titles as 1883, 1923, 6666, 1944, and 2024) focuses on the trials of several generations of the Dutton family—the owners of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest of its kind in the state of Montana—who contend with interpersonal family drama and conflicts with the Broken Rock Indian Reservation on one side of its border, and Yellowstone National Park on the other.

Unfortunately, the fictional farming phenomenon has remained restricted to Paramount+ since its inception—until now, that is.

Yellowstone‘s Netflix debut explained

It’s true that Yellowstone has officially broadened its reach to Netflix, but it’s also true that the show was very particular about this broadening.

In other words, Yellowstone’s Netflix debut has only occurred in 15 international territories such as Australia, India, South Africa, and certain countries in Latin America, per Dexerto. So, unless you have a VPN, those of you in North America and the United Kingdom are still going to have to add another streaming subscription to the docket to tune in to the plight of the Duttons.

The second half of Yellowstone‘s fifth and final season is due out on November 10, 2024, with the first half having released back on November 13, 2022.

The show’s many spinoffs, as indicated by their titles, focus on different time periods and subsequent generations of the Dutton family. (Though I am sorry to report that 6666 is not a sci-fi spinoff about Dutton space farmers; it’s a reference to the present-day Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.)

(featured image: Paramount Plus)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]