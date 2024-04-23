Gojo Satoru peers over his sunglasses in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Category:
Anime

Who WOULDN’T Want To Smell Like Gojo Satoru?

Image of Kirsten Carey
Kirsten Carey
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 05:09 pm

Sure, Jujutsu Kaisen is popular. But the popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen as a series is nothing compared to the popularity of one of its side characters, Gojo Satoru. The people are obsessed with Gojo Satoru. They want to stare into his beautiful, deep blue eyes for limitless periods of time.

Recommended Videos

When any obsession grows to a certain point, there is money to be made. Some guys in suits in an office skyscraper decide to dish out as much merch of that character as they possibly can. And so we get plushies, keychains, clothing, pins, and … perfume?!

Yes, there is Gojo Satoru perfume. The real shocker is not that there is someone selling Gojo Satoru perfume, but that there are multiple varieties of Gojo Satoru perfume on the market.

Smell like poster boy eternity?

If you’re lucky enough to live in or have traveled to Japan, perhaps you’ve been to an Animate—a chain of stores that sells anime goods. The Animates in Japan have everything, including an entire freaking wall of perfumes, courtesy of Japanese company Primaniacs.

The Primaniacs line at Animate features a scent dedicated to several key characters in many, many, many series. From One Piece, you can smell like anyone from Monkey D. Luffy (meat scent?) to Jinbe (whale shark scent?) to Kaku (giraffe scent?). You can smell like Mao Mao or Jinshi from The Apothecary Diaries. You can smell like Andy or Fuuko from Undead Unluck. These perfumes aren’t cheap (6000 JPY a pop, or about $40), but they do smell lovely.

@adrianwidjy

Anime perfume at the World’s Largest Anime store! Check out #animate in #ikebukuro for these #primaniacs #perfume they make them so great it embodies the character! #animateikebukuro #tokyo #japan #travel

♬ Rapid as Wildfires – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

Long story short, there is almost certainly a Gojo Satoru Primaniacs perfume. Even though they’re tricky to look up and find in the U.S., I assumed that must be what everyone searching for a Satoru scent must be talking about. But I was wrong. There are multiple other Satoru perfumes, easily available right here in the States.

ScentSuki, an anime-themed perfume company that is adorably run by a husband-and-wife out of North Carolina, has a Satoru-themed perfume cleverly called “Limitless.” They conjecture that Gojo smells like “rich amaretto, banana, and lime folded into a juicy heart of peach, mango, and papaya.” The man probably sweats, too, but that wouldn’t make a good perfume.

On top of the perfume, there’s a cologne, too, courtesy of another US-based small business called Otaku Scents. Otaku Scent’s version of Gojo smells like “mandarin, pepper, cypress, ebony wood, leather, amber, [and] musk.” You can also get it in a candle so that your whole house smells like your fave.

So not only does Gojo Satoru perfume exist—you have options.

(Image credit: MAPPA)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Gojo Satoru after killing Hanami in Shibuya during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’
Kafka transforming into a Kaiju for the first time in Kaiju no. 8
Category: Anime
Anime
Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Revisiting ‘One Piece’s Long, Super-Hyped Road That Ended in Kaido’s Defeat
Luffy in Gear 5 form from One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Revisiting ‘One Piece’s Long, Super-Hyped Road That Ended in Kaido’s Defeat
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Will We Get ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 3?
Cid Kagenou from The Eminence in Shadow Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
Will We Get ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 3?
Coco Poley Coco Poley Apr 23, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Anime Like ‘Delicious in Dungeon’
L-R: Delicious in Dungeon, Restaurant to Another World
Category: Anime
Anime
10 Best Anime Like ‘Delicious in Dungeon’
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Gojo Satoru after killing Hanami in Shibuya during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’
Kafka transforming into a Kaiju for the first time in Kaiju no. 8
Category: Anime
Anime
Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Revisiting ‘One Piece’s Long, Super-Hyped Road That Ended in Kaido’s Defeat
Luffy in Gear 5 form from One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Revisiting ‘One Piece’s Long, Super-Hyped Road That Ended in Kaido’s Defeat
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Will We Get ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 3?
Cid Kagenou from The Eminence in Shadow Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
Will We Get ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 3?
Coco Poley Coco Poley Apr 23, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Anime Like ‘Delicious in Dungeon’
L-R: Delicious in Dungeon, Restaurant to Another World
Category: Anime
Anime
10 Best Anime Like ‘Delicious in Dungeon’
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Apr 23, 2024
Author
Kirsten Carey
Kirsten (she/her) is a contributing writer at the Mary Sue specializing in anime and gaming. In the last decade, she's also written for Channel Frederator (and its offshoots), Screen Rant, and more. In the other half of her professional life, she's also a musician, which includes leading a very weird rock band named Throwaway. When not talking about One Piece or The Legend of Zelda, she's talking about her cats, Momo and Jimbei.