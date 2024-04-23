Who WOULDN’T Want To Smell Like Gojo Satoru?

Sure, Jujutsu Kaisen is popular. But the popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen as a series is nothing compared to the popularity of one of its side characters, Gojo Satoru. The people are obsessed with Gojo Satoru. They want to stare into his beautiful, deep blue eyes for limitless periods of time.

When any obsession grows to a certain point, there is money to be made. Some guys in suits in an office skyscraper decide to dish out as much merch of that character as they possibly can. And so we get plushies, keychains, clothing, pins, and … perfume?!

Yes, there is Gojo Satoru perfume. The real shocker is not that there is someone selling Gojo Satoru perfume, but that there are multiple varieties of Gojo Satoru perfume on the market.

Smell like poster boy eternity?

If you’re lucky enough to live in or have traveled to Japan, perhaps you’ve been to an Animate—a chain of stores that sells anime goods. The Animates in Japan have everything, including an entire freaking wall of perfumes, courtesy of Japanese company Primaniacs.

The Primaniacs line at Animate features a scent dedicated to several key characters in many, many, many series. From One Piece, you can smell like anyone from Monkey D. Luffy (meat scent?) to Jinbe (whale shark scent?) to Kaku (giraffe scent?). You can smell like Mao Mao or Jinshi from The Apothecary Diaries. You can smell like Andy or Fuuko from Undead Unluck. These perfumes aren’t cheap (6000 JPY a pop, or about $40), but they do smell lovely.

Long story short, there is almost certainly a Gojo Satoru Primaniacs perfume. Even though they’re tricky to look up and find in the U.S., I assumed that must be what everyone searching for a Satoru scent must be talking about. But I was wrong. There are multiple other Satoru perfumes, easily available right here in the States.

ScentSuki, an anime-themed perfume company that is adorably run by a husband-and-wife out of North Carolina, has a Satoru-themed perfume cleverly called “Limitless.” They conjecture that Gojo smells like “rich amaretto, banana, and lime folded into a juicy heart of peach, mango, and papaya.” The man probably sweats, too, but that wouldn’t make a good perfume.

On top of the perfume, there’s a cologne, too, courtesy of another US-based small business called Otaku Scents. Otaku Scent’s version of Gojo smells like “mandarin, pepper, cypress, ebony wood, leather, amber, [and] musk.” You can also get it in a candle so that your whole house smells like your fave.

So not only does Gojo Satoru perfume exist—you have options.

