Is There Going To Be ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Movie?

One of BookTok’s most talked about book series is the steamy fantasy A Court of Thorns and Roses, otherwise known as ACOTAR. The novels by Sarah J. Maas have to be some of the most popular young adult fantasy fiction of the last decade, so bearing this in mind, will there be a movie adaptation?

Maas is a fiction writing machine, having started writing her first novel, which went on to become Throne of Glass, when she was just 16 years old. The book kickstarted a series that went on to include seven novels in total; the first released in 2012, and the final novel, Kingdom of Ash, was released in 2018. That’s seven novels released in six years, but that’s not all. Alongside this series, Maas started working on another, releasing the first novel of A Court of Thorns and Roses (with the same title) in 2015.

The latter series would go on to become one of the most desired and talked about YA series on the internet, with many reading out some of the steamier scenes that the series has become famous for on TikTok videos and Instagram reels. Due to the series’ popularity, it wasn’t long before producers and execs came sniffing around, and in 2021, Maas announced that an adaptation was in the works with Hulu for a television series rather than a movie.

Fans were thrilled, and also tentative, at the idea of their much-loved books being turned into a live-action series, and fan castings were all over the place as people put forward their best options for actors to play the roles of Feyre, Rhysand, Tamlin, and all the myriad characters that make up the world of ACOTAR.

Since 2021 though, not much has been heard in the way of development surrounding the project until a recent article from TVLine stated that the project had been scrapped, as well as that sources close to the project had informed them of the decision. However, this news wasn’t as clean-cut as it first appeared to be, with other publications reporting that the project has not been officially scrapped, but isn’t moving forward either. The adaptation is unfortunately in production limbo and is no longer in “active development,” according to the article.

In late February, however, the internet was abuzz once again about the adaptation as Margot Robbie was reportedly seen having coffee with the author. Given her phenomenal skills as a producer, many assumed the talk had to do with the adaptation, but again, nothing has come of it yet. Where many fans were initially worried about an adaptation doing the books dirty, given what Robbie did for Barbie, the idea of the adaptation in her hands is an appealing one.

When it comes to the ACOTAR adaptation, everything is up in the air and nothing is concrete, testing fans’ resolve and patience, but so far, the only news has been about a TV series, not a movie. At least we have more books to look forward to!

