The First Stage Is Denial, So When Is Episode 11 of ‘X-Men ’97’ Coming Out?

Forget the snail’s pace with which they’re being rolled out in the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe; the X-Men are doing just fine, safely within the realm of compartmentalized animation, no less, with Disney+’s X-Men ’97—so we can expect episode 11 soon, right? … Right?

Indeed, we’ve reached the end of X-Men ’97’s “Tolerance Is Extinction” arc, and while the day thankfully ended with Asteroid M not smashing into the eastern coast of North America, it wasn’t without a whole new, potentially worse problem taking its place. And now, with the X-Men scattered across three different time periods (3000 B.C., their present day, and 3960 A.D.) and their dreaded enemy Apocalypse looming in each one, whatever breather they can take after the defeat of Bastion is going to be short-lived.

And it’s going to be short-lived for us too, right? Because the first season of X-Men ’97 isn’t over, right?

Is there a release date for X-Men ’97 episode 11?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the “X-Men Wednesdays” have officially come to an end, at least for now; the first season only consists of 10 episodes, so we won’t be seeing the Apocalypse shenanigans for a hot minute.

That being said, if anyone has proved themselves worthy of our patience, it’s Beau DeMayo, the ’97 mastermind who very much made the show as rousingly top-notch as it was. While Marvel Studios has since dismissed him from the project, we know that the show will still be using his writing until at least the end of season two, so we don’t have to hold our breath just yet, even though it’s hard to imagine who could successfully step up to plate beyond then.

So, an X-Men ’97 “episode 11” will eventually arrive, but in the form of season 2, episode 1.

X-Men ’97 season one is available to stream in full on Disney+. A second season is in production, while a third is in development.

