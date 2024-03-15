Welcome Back to the White Space: ‘Omori’ is Getting a Manga

Our favorite shot of depresso, Omori, is going to have its own manga. If you’ve played the game long enough ago to have recovered from the horrors you had to witness, now is a good time to revisit those ghastly memories!

I’m not being sarcastic. Omori is a dark game. This is your warning not to play (or read the manga) if you’re in a dark place. Sunny, the main character of the series, hasn’t been leaving home. He’s troubled, and it’s up to you to find out why by exploring HEADSPACE.

If you really want to read the manga of Omori, it’s going to be available through Kodansha’s website by Spring 2024. No exact date has been given yet, so we’ll have to keep you posted on that.

If you know what the White Space is, you’re probably already trembling. It looks peaceful, but even too much serenity is concerning. Sunny just needs to be brought out of his shell to meet his friends again. No, for real, all Sunny needs is the power of friendship and a warm hug.

In the game, there were five possible endings. There is a happy ending, but you’ll have to run through four tragic endings if you’re not careful. We’re not sure what ending awaits us or Sunny in the manga, but we can only hope for it to be a happy one.

(featured image: OMOCAT)

