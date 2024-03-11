Is There an ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 3 Release Date on Netflix?

If you haven’t watched Alice in Borderland, fix that right now, as it’s one of the best edge-of-your-seat thrillers airing. Then, let’s talk about when you can expect its season 3 release on Netflix.

Alice in Borderland is based on Haro Aso’s manga of the same name. The show first released on December 10, 2020, and is currently on the way to its third season. The story is about a group of characters stuck in a kind of Squid Game zone in Tokyo, where people are forced partake in life-threatening games just to survive. Each player has a visa with a certain amount of time on it that reduces every day. The only way to extend the time on the visas is by surviving these games. Once a person’s visa hits 0, they are immediately killed by sky lasers.

Like many other series in the survival genre, Alice in Borderland takes after properties like Battle Royale and Hunger Games, where young people are pit against each other for either glory or liberation. The main acting cast includes Kento Yamazaki (Ryōhei Arisu), Tao Tsuchiya (Yuzuha Usagi), Nijiro Murakami (Shuntarō Chishiya), Ayaka Miyoshi (Ann Rizuna), Dori Sakurada (Suguru Niragi), and Aya Asahina (Hikari Kuina).

Has Netflix announced Alice in Borderland’s season 3 release date?

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for Alice in Borderland season 3 at the moment. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix confirmed that season 3 would be happening, so it’s currently in production. We should see a concrete release date for it sometime this year.

Where will the season take us? Like with many other adaptations, there are differences between the manga and TV show. For one, the Joker card is a lot more downplayed in the TV show, and given that the Netflix series surpassed the manga, the conclusion is also pretty different. The Netflix series also uses significantly less supernatural aspects, leading to a more realistic, grounded interpretation.

Many fans of the source material have critiqued plenty of the absences in the Netflix show. With that being said, the show has still been praised by critics and audiences. As we’ve mentioned before, season 2 ended on a pretty wild plot twist, which we’re hoping season 3 follows up on.

Spoilers ahead!

Season 2’s finale drops a stunning revelation on us: Arisu manages to get out of the Borderland and wake up in the real world. It seems like a mostly bittersweet ending, as pretty much everyone, including his friends, was killed by the meteor that destroyed Tokyo. The final shot is that of the Joker card on the table, teasing the plot of season 3.

Keep an eye out for more information on Alice in Borderland’s season 3 release date. You can watch the first two seasons of the show currently streaming on Netflix.

(featured image: Netflix)

