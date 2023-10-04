‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 3 Is Finally on Its Way

Fans of the Japanese horror-drama Netflix series Alice in Borderland got good news recently—after nine months of waiting, season three of the show was finally confirmed! On September 26, 2023, the official Netflix X account posted a card-based code to crack and the answer was “ALICE THREE.”

(Want a hint as to how to work it out? Look at the suit and the number of each card.)

It was an exciting way to announce a new season but things are set to get even more exciting soon. Let’s take a look at everything we know about season three.

What might Alice in Borderland season three be about?

If season three hadn’t been announced, the finale of season two still would have served as a pretty good ending. Spoilers ahead!

At the end of the season, Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) escapes the playing card-themed Borderland and wakes up in hospital. He’s been hovering between life and death all this time as a victim of a meteorite crash that killed his friends and devastated Tokyo. Those fireworks that were constantly present? That was really the meteorite. Everyone Arisu met in the Borderland, including his love interest Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) were likewise victims of the disaster.

Arisu catches up with Usagi in the hospital. They shouldn’t have any memory of what happened to them in the Borderland but nonetheless, they have a connection. It’s a happy ending … or is it? The last shot of the season is a Joker card sitting on a table, indicating there are more games to come.

The original manga by Haro Aso ends in a similar way, with Arisu waking up in the real world. But, Arisu’s story wasn’t quite done there! There was a sequel to the original manga, called Alice in Borderland: Retry. It sees (more spoilers ahead!) Arisu—now married to Usagi and expecting a child—suffering an accident that puts him back in the Borderlands. Could this form the basis for season three?

Who’s returning for Alice in Borderland season three?

The two confirmed cast members for season three does rather point to the theory that it’ll be an adaption of Retry! They are, as you can probably guess, Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya as Arisu and Usagi. And director Shinsuke Sato will be returning to helm the show as well.

There were many great characters in the first two seasons who survived to the end, so perhaps we’ll see some of them too. Fingers crossed!

When might Alice in Borderland season three be released?

Since the season has only just been announced, we might have to wait a while. 2024 seems like the earliest possible time we could expect a release. Perhaps December 2024, as both of the other seasons were released in December.

Is there a teaser for Alice in Borderland season three?

After dropping the playing card code, Netflix followed it up with a 20-second teaser. There’s no footage of our favorite characters, just a Joker card falling away as creepy music plays in the background.

You may draw another card. ? Alice in Borderland will return for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/7nftpDq632 — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2023

The game will now commence, indeed.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]