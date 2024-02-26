It’s Official: ‘Zombies 4’ Is in the Works

If your kids (or you yourself! Hey, we’re not judging) can’t get enough of Disney’s Zombies films, we’ve got good news: Zombies 4 is in the works. But does it have a release date?

Disney’s Zombies series stars Meg Donnelly as Addison, a cheerleader in the ultra-conformist town of Sunnyside. Despite its aggressive pink and blue aesthetic and suburban feel, Seabrook is home to zombies, werewolves, aliens, and other misfits. In the first Zombies movie, Addison falls in love with Zed (Milo Manheim), a zombie football player who transfers to her school. Addison and Zed begin a star-crossed romance, with both the humans and the zombies in Seabrook trying to split them apart while zombies fight for equal rights.

In Zombies 2, Addison and Zed discover a community of werewolves living in Seabrook, and in Zombies 3, Seabrook is invaded by aliens.

Along with their fantastical plots, the Zombies films are known for their catchy dance routines and musical numbers. The series also spawned an animated spinoff, Zombies: The Reanimated Series, along with a series of animated shorts that air on the Disney Channel.

Here’s everything we know about Zombies 4!

Zombies 4 is in the works

Earlier this month, TVLine reported that Zombies 4 will begin production in New Zealand in March 2024. Donnelly and Manheim will return as Addison and Zed, while Chandler Kinney will return as Willa the werewolf and Kylee Russell will return as the zombie Eliza.

The film will reportedly take place after Addison and Zed’s first year of college, when they meet new characters with magical powers (Freya Skye and Malachi Barton) while on a road trip. According to Disney’s official plot synopsis, Addison and Zed “unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and encounter two new groups of monsters.”

So what’s the release date for Zombies 4? There isn’t an official release date yet, but Zombies 3 released a little over a year after production began. That means that a spring 2025 release is feasible for Zombies 4.

(featured image: Disney+)

