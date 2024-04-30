Movies are about telling prominent stories, and sometimes the making of a movie can become a story in and of itself.

Movies about making movies have become a genre unto themselves and there are plenty of them out there, whether it be about a major Hollywood production or a small indie gem, it’s always fascinating to see the story behind the scenes.

One Cut of the Dead

(Asmik Ace)

This Japanese indie film is absolutely hilarious, touted as one of the funniest zombie comedy films since Shaun of the Dead. The story follows a cast and crew as they try to make a low-budget zombie film called True Fear, but things take a turn when real zombies show up on set and the director wants to keep cameras rolling! The film received a small release in Japan but got wider exposure at international festivals, where it was adored by critics and audience members alike. It was made on a budget of roughly $25,000 but managed to gross $30.5 million worldwide, breaking records for making over 1000 times its budget. This is a must watch for those who love comedy gold.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

A Quentin Tarantino classic, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood gives us the iconic pairing of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio plays fictional actor Rick Dalton, who is trying to pick his career up while Pitt plays struggling stuntman Douglas Booth. Like many of Tarantino’s films, the film is based on a real historical event with real figures, this particular film revolving around the Tate murders. Much like with his other films, the events do not play out as they did in reality, with the Charles Manson family instead targeting Booth and Dalton. The film is considered up there with Tarantino’s other greats.

The Artist

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

This black-and-white gem touched hearts when it was released, focusing on a story set against the backdrop of Hollywood in the late ’20s/early ’30s. It follows the rise and fall of a silent movie star, as he struggles to stay relevant at the dawn of talkies. While he struggles, the woman he bumped into and promoted rises through the ranks in Hollywood, and the two swap fates as he fades into obscurity while she becomes a star. The Artist was exceptionally well received, astounding for a black-and-white and (mostly) silent film these days, winning numerous awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Score at the 84th Academy Awards.

The Watermelon Woman

(screengrab)

The first feature film to be directed by a Black lesbian woman, The Watermelon Woman was written and directed by Cheryl Dune, who also stars as the protagonist, Cheryl. The story follows Cheryl as she attempts to make a documentary about Fae Richards (a fictional character), a Black actress from the 1930s. Her search for more information on Fae leads her on a long winding road where she discovers more about the actress and herself. When it was released, the film was considered a landmark in queer storytelling and was acquired by the MoMA for its film collection.

Singin’ in the Rain

(MGM)

Speaking of talkies, this iconic film has to be on our list. One of the most beloved films of all time, Singin’ in the Rain also centers on the same period, when talking movies were a new concept and actors were trying to adjust to the changes. This romantic comedy focuses on the characters of leading man Don and chorus girl Kathy, as the two navigate the fast-changing world of Hollywood together.

Tropic Thunder

(Dreamworks)

Tropic Thunder follows a group of actors as they try to rebrand themselves by taking on a “serious” war movie, only to find themselves lost in the jungles of Southeast Asia with a director blown up by a landmine. The film was designed to ridicule the nature of Hollywood and actors who take on roles simply to win awards, massively satirizing the practices of blackface, playing a character with a mental disability, and method acting for clout. Of course, there has been controversy surrounding this, with many upset by certain representation as well as word choices.

Dolemite Is My Name

(François Duhamel/Netflix)

Another fantastic movie about making a comedy comes in the form of Dolemite Is My Name, starring Eddie Murphy. This biographical film follows the figure of Rudy Ray Moore, an actor, comedian, and singer who crafted the persona of Dolemite for his standup routines and blaxploitation films. This is the story of how Dolemite came to be and the making of the 1975 film named after the titular character. With a stellar cast, Dolemite Is My Name won a number of awards at the AAFCA and Black Reel Awards and was seen as a comeback for Murphy after a handful of commercial flops.

Hail, Caesar!

(Universal Pictures)

This Coen brothers black comedy looks not at the actors or directors, but at the fixer, an individual whose role it is to keep scandals out of the press. That fixer is Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin), and we see him deal with several issues throughout various sets and films, including an actor (George Clooney) being kidnapped by communist screenwriters, a horribly miscast young actor (Alden Ehrenreich), a pregnant actress (Scarlett Johansson), and a dancer who defects to the USSR. The star-studded film gallops along at a pace, keeping you entertained the entire time.

Sunset Boulevard

(Paramount Pictures)

Another Hollywood classic is Sunset Boulevard starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden. It opens on the floating body of Joe Gillis (Holden), who, narrating, takes viewers back to the beginning of the events that led up to his demise. As a struggling screenwriter, Joe meets former silent movie star Norma Desmond (Swanson), who pulls him into her deluded world in which she still believes herself to be famous and relevant. Whenever confronted by the truth of her situation, Norma acts out with dangerous consequences. This film shows the worst of Hollywood while also being one of the best films produced around this time, winning avid praise and accolades.

Shadow of the Vampire

(Lionsgate Films)

We love Willem Defoe playing just the most out-there characters—not just Defoe, but John Malkovich, too! The pair unites to tell the story of a director (Malkovich) so dedicated to creating the most horrific vampire film ever that he casts a real vampire (Defoe), telling the crew he is a talented German method actor, Max Schreck. As they film, Schreck struggles to hide his true nature, and the crew becomes increasingly more alarmed. The director goes on, regardless of the bodies piling up, in order to attain his goals.

See any new titles that you now want to give a watch? Let us know what you think of our list!

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

