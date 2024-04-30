Zendaya in Challengers.
(United Artists Releasing)
Category:
Movies

‘Challengers’ Is a Smash, So When Can We Watch It on Netflix?

Image of Beverly Jenkins
Beverly Jenkins
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 12:27 pm

The sports-romance movie Challengers has been making audiences break a sweat since it premiered in U.S. theaters on April 26, 2024. But what about watching at home on Netflix?

Recommended Videos

The film stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist as tennis pros engaged in a decades-long love triangle, and it’s a riveting back-and-forth that feels like an actual tennis match in many ways. Critics and audiences are raving about the film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, who also helmed movies like Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, based on a screenplay by Justin Kuritzkes.

It’s about three young, talented tennis prodigies named Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), Patrick Zweig (O’Connor), and Art Donaldson (Faist), who meet as teenagers in 2006. Art and Patrick are best friends and frequent opponents on the court, but once Tashi enters the picture, their true rivalry begins.

The film follows the would-be throuple for decades, until Patrick and Art are once again facing off at an ATP Challenger tour while Tashi watches anxiously from the stands. By the final moments, viewers can actually feel the tension, and the heart-pounding final moments are exhilarating and life-affirming.

The film earns praise for the strong acting from its young stars and clear directorial vision from Guadagnino. Zendaya is, of course, so beautiful and graceful she’s practically ethereal, and she really shines as the mercurial and hard-hitting Tashi. So far, the film has a score of 88 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

When and where will Challengers stream?

Challengers’ premiere date was pushed back almost a year due to the 2023 entertainment industry strikes, which in turn will delay when the movie leaves theaters and heads to the streamers. Since Netflix was not affiliated with the production in any way, we can only assume that Challengers will not stream on that platform anytime soon.

Conversely, the film was produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and Amazon MGM Studios is behind the U.S. release of this film, so it stands to reason that Challengers will stream on Amazon Prime Video once it leaves theaters. That’s not to say that Challengers won’t appear on multiple platforms eventually, but look for it on Prime first.

Due to the film’s success at the box office, we’ll likely have to wait several more months before Challengers appears on Amazon Prime, but something tells us this one is worth the wait.

(featured image: Amazon MGM Studios)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article From Book to Screen, Here Are 10 of the Best YA Adaptations
Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, The Hnger Games Mockingjay Part 1
Category: Movies
Movies
From Book to Screen, Here Are 10 of the Best YA Adaptations
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Our 10 Picks for the Best Movies About Making Movies
The Artist, starring Jean Dujardin. image in balck and white and Dujardin's character sits in front of a 1930s film character
Category: Movies
Movies
Our 10 Picks for the Best Movies About Making Movies
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 30, 2024
Read Article 10 Movies To Fill the ‘Saltburn’-Shaped Hole in Your Life
A collage featuring some of the best movies like 'Saltburn' (clockwise from top left): 'Parasite,' 'The Talented Mr. Ripley,' 'The Riot Club,' and 'Cruel Intentions'
Category: Movies
Movies
10 Movies To Fill the ‘Saltburn’-Shaped Hole in Your Life
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 30, 2024
Read Article The Hidden Meaning Behind Mufasa’s Name in ‘The Lion King,’ Explained
Simba and Mufasa in The Lion King
Category: Movies
Movies
The Hidden Meaning Behind Mufasa’s Name in ‘The Lion King,’ Explained
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Sleep’ and Its Mysterious Ending Are Keeping Me Up Tonight
Jung Yu-mi starring as Soo-jin from Sleep the Korean Movie (2023)
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Sleep’ and Its Mysterious Ending Are Keeping Me Up Tonight
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article From Book to Screen, Here Are 10 of the Best YA Adaptations
Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, The Hnger Games Mockingjay Part 1
Category: Movies
Movies
From Book to Screen, Here Are 10 of the Best YA Adaptations
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Our 10 Picks for the Best Movies About Making Movies
The Artist, starring Jean Dujardin. image in balck and white and Dujardin's character sits in front of a 1930s film character
Category: Movies
Movies
Our 10 Picks for the Best Movies About Making Movies
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 30, 2024
Read Article 10 Movies To Fill the ‘Saltburn’-Shaped Hole in Your Life
A collage featuring some of the best movies like 'Saltburn' (clockwise from top left): 'Parasite,' 'The Talented Mr. Ripley,' 'The Riot Club,' and 'Cruel Intentions'
Category: Movies
Movies
10 Movies To Fill the ‘Saltburn’-Shaped Hole in Your Life
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 30, 2024
Read Article The Hidden Meaning Behind Mufasa’s Name in ‘The Lion King,’ Explained
Simba and Mufasa in The Lion King
Category: Movies
Movies
The Hidden Meaning Behind Mufasa’s Name in ‘The Lion King,’ Explained
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Sleep’ and Its Mysterious Ending Are Keeping Me Up Tonight
Jung Yu-mi starring as Soo-jin from Sleep the Korean Movie (2023)
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Sleep’ and Its Mysterious Ending Are Keeping Me Up Tonight
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 30, 2024
Author
Beverly Jenkins
Beverly Jenkins (she/her) is a contributing writer for The Mary Sue. She writes about pop culture, entertainment, and web memes, and has published a book or a funny day-to-day desk calendar about web humor every year for a decade. When not writing, she's listening to audiobooks or watching streaming movies under a pile of her very loved (spoiled) pets.