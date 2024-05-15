‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Is Arriving Later This Year

It looks like we’re returning to Waverly Place sooner than we thought!

Ever since it was announced in early 2024 that the hit Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place was getting a reboot, fans of the OG series have been excitedly waiting for updates. Now, a new update involving the series has been released, coming straight from the mouth of none other than Alex Russo, a.k.a Selena Gomez, herself!

On May 15, 2024, Selena Gomez took the stage at Disney’s 2024 upfronts presentation to talk about the highly-anticipated Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff. Not only is the actress reprising her role as Alex Russo, she is also working as executive producer of the series alongside Jed Elinoff, Scott Thomas, Gary Marsh, and David Henrie. The latter stars in the series as Justin Russo, Alex Russo’s older brother.

During the event, Selena Gomez and Disney unveiled the official title of the series for the very first time: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. When talking about the revival series, Gomez told attendees, “Sometimes, something magical happens when you do get to go home again.”

During the presentation, Disney gave attendees a first look at images from the set. One image features Selena Gomez as Alex Russo alongside David Henrie as Justin Russo. The two hold wands and pose in the room OG fans will recognize as the same room where their dad taught them magic as teens.

Another still featured Alex and Justin alongside new members of the Russo family: Giada Russo (Mimi Gianopulos), Justin’s wife, and their kids Roman and Milo, as well as Billie, a young wizard in need of help.

When will Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere?

As of now, there is no official release date for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

News of a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot first started circulating in January 2024, after it was revealed Disney had ordered a pilot for a sequel. The pilot was filmed on February 1, 2024, and Disney ordered the pilot to series shortly after.

The series is scheduled to air in late 2024 and will be streaming on Disney+. It will also air on the Disney Channel.

What is the premise of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

The story centers mainly on Justin Russo, the oldest sibling of the Russo clan. As an adult, he has chosen to live a normal, mortal life with his family: his wife Giada, and their two children, Roman and Milo.

One day, Justin’s younger sister Alex enters their home with a young wizard named Billie, who is in need of Justin’s help. Justin decides he must return to his wizard origins and dust off his magic skills to help mentor Billie. Justin must do everything he can to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his day-to-day responsibilities.

Will he be able to do all of that while also safeguarding the future of the Wizard World? We’ll just have to wait and see.

