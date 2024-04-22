Is There a ‘Wheel of Time’ Season 3 Release Date?

There are few shows that can match The Wheel of Time’s production value, which has been one of the major reasons why Prime Video’s high fantasy TV series has attracted a considerable fan base in such a short period of time.

Following the July 2022 announcement regarding a renewal of the show, fans have been looking forward to the season 3 release date. However, as of yet, Amazon Studios has not confirmed a release date for The Wheel of Time season 3. The most recent update from the studio indicated that the filming for season 3 is complete, so interested viewers can expect an announcement regarding the release date soon. A realistic estimate would mean the third season will likely be out in the last few months of 2024. Season 2 came out on September 1, 2023, ending its run of eight episodes on October 6.

The series is based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels of the same name, which were eventually completed by Brandon Sanderson. The Wheel of Time stars Hollywood A-lister Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, a member of Aes Sedai who is searching for the Dragon Reborn. Aes Sedai is a powerful sect of women capable of channeling the One Power, while the Dragon Reborn is supposed to be a male channeler who is the reincarnation of the Dragon, and will be responsible for the Breaking of the World. The prophecy around the Dragon Reborn is a double-edged sword, as he possesses the power to either break or save the universe.

Apart from Pike, The Wheel of Time features Daniel Henney (al’Lan Mandragoran), Zoe Robins (Nynaeve al’Meara), Madeleine Madden (Egwene al’Vere), Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor), and Marcus Rutherford (Perrin Aybara) in key roles. The series has been developed by Rafe Judkins, known for his work on Chuck and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The show has primarily been filmed across various European countries.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Wheel of Time are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

