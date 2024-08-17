When is Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s first collab likely to make its streaming debut on Max?

Already touted to be the tearjearker of the year, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s We Live In Time is slated to hit theaters on October 11, 2024, via A24.

Recommended Videos

Once the release date for the movie was officially confirmed, fans were left wondering if the film would become available to stream. While the details of when and where We Live In Time make its streaming debut are not out yet, fans can certainly strike out Netflix as the platform where they will be able to watch the John Crowley directorial in the near future.

In fact, all streamers except Warner Bros. streaming service Max can be ruled out as of now. The primary reason behind the movie becoming exclusively available on Max is the December 2023 deal that was struck between A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery, which allows only HBO, Max, and Cinemax to stream the indie powerhouse’s projects once they leave the theaters.

The multi-year deal saw Warner Bros. take over from Showtime, which had signed a similar deal with the production and distribution company in 2019. A24 and HBO have had a long-standing relationship, which includes the former producing shows like Euphoria and The Idol. The 2023 deal means that the Warner Bros. platforms will house more than 100 A24 releases, including their 2024 releases.

We Live In Time is Pugh and Garfield’s first collaboration, which is a major reason behind fans’ excitement for the film. Both actors have proven themselves in indie and big studio projects in the last few years, and the romantic drama now presents them a chance to in a way redeem the genre, which has been crying out for a blockbuster for a while.

We Live In Time also stars Adam James, Marama Corlett, Aoife Hinds, Nikhil Parmar, Heather Craney, and Kara Lynch. The film is written by Nick Payne and will premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which will be held from September 5 to 15, 2024.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy