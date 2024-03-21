We May Have To Wait a Little Longer for ‘Virgin River’ Season 6

One of Netflix’s most beloved small-town soap operas, Virgin River, is ready to jump back into the relationships, personal battles, and scandals that have filled up our screens since it began airing at the end of 2019. Production for Virgin River season 6 is already underway, but do we have a release date?

Though an ensemble show, Virgin River predominantly follows the character of Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) as she moves away from the shadows of her past life to build a new one in the quiet and picturesque town of Virgin River. Once there, she met Jack (Martin Henderson), a slightly rough former U.S. Marine turned bar owner with his own traumatic past (almost everyone in Virgin River has one) but with a true heart of gold.

There are, of course, plenty of other players with their own storylines that are juicy enough to keep the action going, but even with all the twists and turns, the show manages to feel cozy and easy to watch. Season 5 kept on going with the drama, including even more trauma for poor Mel and Jack, who truly deserve to just be happy at this point.

The two are determined to move forward together, though, with Jack purchasing the farm from Ava in the hopes that, one day, he and Mel will be able to raise a family there, even if it’s not in the way they initially imagined. Season 6 will kick off just a few months after last year’s Christmas special, which dropped yet another load of personal bombshells.

We hope that our favorite characters get all the love and joy they deserve in the upcoming season, but when will that be?

When will Virgin River season 6 arrive?

Production on Virgin River season 6 is already underway, with all major cast members returning, which also includes Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Mark Ghanimé, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure. There will be some new faces, such as Mel’s father, played by John Allen Nelson, as well as some “surprise” returning guests.

According to What’s On Netflix, production for the upcoming season is expected to finish towards the end of May, which could mean that it will land on our screens sometime at the beginning of 2025. Virgin River season 6 has not been given an official release date yet, however.

Speaking to Tudum, Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith says that during season 6, “Mel and Jack will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly’s farm into their ultimate dream home,” whilst “Brady will be volunteering at the Virgin River fire station under Fire Chief Kaia, who is pulled into Preacher’s past sins.” On top of all that, he promises that “babies and wedding bells are never off the table on Virgin River.”

