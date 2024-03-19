Is ‘Top Gun 3’ Actually Happening?

Remember when Top Gun: Maverick came out back in 2022, and we all appreciated it as a really solid blockbuster before preparing to move on to other things, but then the world lost the plot and it wound up in theaters for six more months before getting a Best Picture nomination?

Well, with a third Top Gun movie reportedly in the works over at Paramount, we may end up getting presented with an opportunity to be a little more responsible this time. The Woman King will never get its rightful awards season place back from the race Maverick managed to sneak into, but this time around maybe we’ll be able to honor this third entry as another really solid blockbuster and only pile on the praise and medals that are truly deserved.

Of course, the movie has to come out first before we can begin our own personal Top Gun redemption arcs, so when will that be exactly?

When does the third Top Gun movie release?

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves here. At the time of writing, we’ve yet to hear any official confirmation on whether Top Gun 3 is even in development or not, let alone a release date.

What we do know is that Miles Teller, who plays the character Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in Maverick, has been all-in on pitching another Top Gun movie as late as July 2022, with the only other development on that front being the aforementioned insider report about Top Gun 3‘s greenlight at Paramount, which was published in January of this year.

But if it ever does end up releasing, I hope that it’s an amazing movie, because—and this is a gong I will sound whenever I can—having more good movies is a win for everybody. Do I, however, have faith that a movie entrenched in the military-entertainment complex will be able to sincerely reach those heights? No, I do not, and the battle rages on.

