We’re refusing to give up hope on ‘The King’s Avatar’ season 2

Hold up, a new Avatar already? Last time I checked, Korra was still alive and literally kicking. You’re telling me the latest thing her foot landed on is the bucket? Ohhh wait you meant The King’s Avatar. Totally different.

What’s The King’s Avatar about?

The King’s Avatar is a Chinese drama series about sports! But not the kind where you hit things with sticks, the kind you hit things with clicks. I’m talking about esports! You know, video games—the things jocks used to make fun of you for playing, now the thing they wish that they could be good at too! In the world of The King’s Avatar, the all-the-rage game is called Glory, and our hero Ye Xiu is a top player!

Or, was…

Ye Xiu was expelled from his professional team. Dramaaaaaa! Now a shell of his former self, Ye Xiu works in an Internet cafe and moonlights as an odd job worker. But will he come back from the brink? Or are the glory days over for good?

Only season 2 can say for sure!

But we don’t know when exactly…

Despite having been announced five years ago, there have been zero announcements regarding the supposedly upcoming second season of The King’s Avatar. Zip. Bupkiss. Fans are bummed. They’re hoping that the second season will be released… sometime? Hopefully before the sun blows up? Like the fate of the next book in the Song of Ice and Fire series, we’ve been waiting a while, and we probably have far to go, with no answers to light the way.

So that’s it? Nothin’?

Well, not nothing! There is a slim silver lining on this dark cloud! Fans of the series will be pleased to know that The King’s Avatar was actually inspired by a 2017 web series of the same name! And said series is dope. Dope enough to inspire a real pro adaptation, that’s for sure! While the live-action series might have left fans hanging, fans can go and check out the web series! And to add the opposite of insult to injury, the series also had a three-episode sequel that premiered in 2018, along with a prequel film The King’s Avatar: For the Glory in 2019. Behold the glory!

