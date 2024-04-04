Category:
Movies

‘The Idea of You’ Is Coming Our Way Soon! Here’s Where to Stream the Fanfic-y Rom-Com

What's better than a fanfiction dream? Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway starring in it.
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 05:02 pm
Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway about to kiss in the Idea of You

What’s better than a fanfiction dream? Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway starring in it. The Idea of You may be pulling from our collective love of One Direction’s Harry Styles but the movie is definitely one that fans are going to completely eat up when we get to see it.

Recommended Videos

The film is described as follows: “Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.”

The movie is a Prime exclusive meaning—sorry, Netflix-only subscribers—you’ll have to have a Prime Video subscription in order to watch The Idea of You. We also don’t have that long of a wait at all! The Idea of You is slated to hit Prime Video on May 2nd!

More boy band content!

nick and anne arms around each other in the idea of you
(MGM/Prime Video)

If you grew up in the age of the boy band, you love to see them represented on screen. Yes, we obviously are drawing a line between Hayes Cambell and Harry Styles because how can you not but it’s just exciting to see this kind of story get brought to the big screen. The amount of fanfiction like this that already exists out there is unmatched and while The Idea of You is based on the novel by Robinne Lee, it still has those fic tropes we love to see come to life.

So while we wait for the May 2nd release date, we can read (or re-read) Robinne Lee’s book and just get ready for Hathaway and Galitzine in action, only on Prime Video.

(featured image: MGM/Prime Video)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article One Thing Is For Sure: The Silver Surfer Is Definitely a Comic Book Character
Doug Jones as The Silver Surfer in Rise of the Silver Surfer
Category: Movies
Movies
One Thing Is For Sure: The Silver Surfer Is Definitely a Comic Book Character
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau Join the Motherhood in ‘Babes’
Michelle Buteau cradles her pregnant belly while talking to Ilana Glazer in 'Babes'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau Join the Motherhood in ‘Babes’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Janet Planet’ Trailer: The Next Great Coming-of-Age Movie, From A24
Julianne Nicholson and Zoe Ziegler in 'Janet Planet'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Janet Planet’ Trailer: The Next Great Coming-of-Age Movie, From A24
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Yes, Shalla-Bal, the Female Silver Surfer, Is a Comic Book Character
An image of Shalla-Bal's face from the comics
Category: Movies
Movies
Yes, Shalla-Bal, the Female Silver Surfer, Is a Comic Book Character
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 4, 2024
Read Article ‘The First Omen’ Finds Its Footing Without Damien
Margaret looking shocked in the first omen
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The First Omen’ Finds Its Footing Without Damien
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article One Thing Is For Sure: The Silver Surfer Is Definitely a Comic Book Character
Doug Jones as The Silver Surfer in Rise of the Silver Surfer
Category: Movies
Movies
One Thing Is For Sure: The Silver Surfer Is Definitely a Comic Book Character
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau Join the Motherhood in ‘Babes’
Michelle Buteau cradles her pregnant belly while talking to Ilana Glazer in 'Babes'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau Join the Motherhood in ‘Babes’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Janet Planet’ Trailer: The Next Great Coming-of-Age Movie, From A24
Julianne Nicholson and Zoe Ziegler in 'Janet Planet'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Janet Planet’ Trailer: The Next Great Coming-of-Age Movie, From A24
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Yes, Shalla-Bal, the Female Silver Surfer, Is a Comic Book Character
An image of Shalla-Bal's face from the comics
Category: Movies
Movies
Yes, Shalla-Bal, the Female Silver Surfer, Is a Comic Book Character
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 4, 2024
Read Article ‘The First Omen’ Finds Its Footing Without Damien
Margaret looking shocked in the first omen
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The First Omen’ Finds Its Footing Without Damien
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 4, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.