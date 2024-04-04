What’s better than a fanfiction dream? Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway starring in it. The Idea of You may be pulling from our collective love of One Direction’s Harry Styles but the movie is definitely one that fans are going to completely eat up when we get to see it.

The film is described as follows: “Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.”

The movie is a Prime exclusive meaning—sorry, Netflix-only subscribers—you’ll have to have a Prime Video subscription in order to watch The Idea of You. We also don’t have that long of a wait at all! The Idea of You is slated to hit Prime Video on May 2nd!

More boy band content!

(MGM/Prime Video)

If you grew up in the age of the boy band, you love to see them represented on screen. Yes, we obviously are drawing a line between Hayes Cambell and Harry Styles because how can you not but it’s just exciting to see this kind of story get brought to the big screen. The amount of fanfiction like this that already exists out there is unmatched and while The Idea of You is based on the novel by Robinne Lee, it still has those fic tropes we love to see come to life.

So while we wait for the May 2nd release date, we can read (or re-read) Robinne Lee’s book and just get ready for Hathaway and Galitzine in action, only on Prime Video.

(featured image: MGM/Prime Video)

