The CW Adds ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 to Its Fall 2024 Lineup

The hit CW show Superman & Lois is returning for one last season. Meanwhile, viewers can rest assured that the fourth and final season is already nearing its release date.

Set in a universe separate from the Arrowverse, Superman & Lois follows a middle-aged Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) as they move to Smallville with their teenage sons, Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass and Michael Bishop). However, with Smallville rife with villainous activity, Clark struggles to balance his fatherhood and superhero duties. On top of that, Jordan discovers he has inherited his father’s superpowers and must learn to control his abilities as well as use them responsibly.

The series has earned high praise for its performances and for putting a unique spin on Superman by exploring his family life. Superman & Lois has also brought countless intriguing DC villains to the screen, including Onomatopoeia (Daya Vaidya), Bruno Mannheim (Chad L. Coleman), Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), and, most recently, Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz). Season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger, with Luthor free from prison and Bizarro (Hoechlin) morphing into what appears to be the immensely powerful Doomsday. Hence, season 4 can’t come fast enough as viewers are anxious to see the Kents face their most formidable enemies yet.

Does Superman & Lois season 4 have a release date?

Superman & Lois season 4 does not yet have an official release date. However, The CW recently confirmed its release window as it added the show to its fall 2024 lineup. Viewers can likely expect the show to premiere sometime in September or October. It will also have a new time slot, as new episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays at 8:00 PM EST. On Thursday nights, Superman & Lois will be followed by new episodes of the new series The Librarians: The Next Chapter.

Although we’re getting close to season 4’s anticipated release window, the news may be bittersweet for some fans, given that this is the show’s last season. On top of that, due to drastic cost-cutting efforts at The CW, the season will be quite different from other seasons. Instead of the typical 13–15 episodes, viewers will get a shortened 10-episode season 4. Also, almost all of the series regulars were let go ahead of the new season, meaning only the Kents and Luthor will be returning in lead roles.

At the same time, Superman & Lois came very close to being one of the many scripted series cut by The CW. So, even though season 4 will look different from the previous series, viewers can at least find comfort in the fact that the show was permitted to have a final season to tie up its major plot points.

