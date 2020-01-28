comScore

Arrow Cast and Crew Say Goodbye to the Show

By Jessica MasonJan 28th, 2020, 3:27 pm

Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen in Arrow (2012)

We’re a few hours out from the series finale of the show that literally launched a hundred television heroes: Arrow. The final episode, titled “Fadeout,” airs tonight on The CW after a special one-hour retrospective on the series. Ahead of that, the cast and crew of the show are sharing their memories and goodbyes, and we’re already getting misty-eyed.

Oliver Queen himself, Stephen Amell, kicked off the goodbyes.

Amell’s co-stars were also ready to say goodbye, but not without some tears and tributes.

 

Also saying goodbye was the crew of the show, which wrapped production last year in November. Producer, stunt genius and director James Bamford was one such member of the behind-the-scenes army that made the show possible.

Tributes also came from the writers on the show, past and present. Many of whom got their start in Star City. From new writers we know we’ll be hearing more from—like Maya Houston…

….to showurnners of other shows, like Keto Shimizu of Legends of Tomorrow.

And current Arrow showrunner (and we hope future showrunner of Green Arrow and the Canaries) Beth Schwartz:

And finally, co-creator and Arrowverse overlord, Marc Guggenheim.

By all reports, the final hour will be jammed with familiar faces and lots of tears. Are you ready for the final bow?

(image: The CW)

