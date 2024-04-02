Is There a ‘South Park’ Season 27 Release Date? Answered

Renowed for its dark-humor-infused takes on different subject matter, it’s safe to say South Park has had a dedicated fan following since its inception. The Trey Parker and Matt Stone co-created show has completed 26 seasons, and now fans are eager for the 27th.

However, there is no concrete information on the release date for the 27th season yet, from either the showrunners’ side or the rumor mill. Going by the looks of it, South Park season 27 will likely release towards the end of 2024, all but ensuring coverage of the 2024 U.S. election among its episodes. The show dedicated multiple segments to the 2020 election, and it won’t be surprising if the new season follows suit, especially considering the fact that it seems like a Biden vs. Trump rematch this year.

It has been speculated that the release of the new season could have been affected by South Park: Snow Day, a spinoff game based on the series that came out on March 26. However, the creators’ involvement in the action-adventure game didn’t bear much fruit, as it was outright shunned by critics. The reviews are in stark contrast to The Stick of Truth (2014) and The Fractured but Whole (2017), both of which were well-received by fans and reviewers alike.

Another interesting bit to keep an eye out for will be the length of the 27th season. The last two seasons have been six episodes long, following the landmark deal in 2021 between Paramount and the South Park co-creators. According to the deal, Stone and Parker were tasked with rolling out 14 feature-length specials and six seasons.

