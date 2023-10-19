Will ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Be on Apple TV+?

Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023, making viewers anxious for when it will arrive on streaming. After all, it is being produced by Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+. Additionally, with a staggering runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes, this might be one film viewers would rather enjoy from the comfort of their home, where they don’t have to worry about timing bathroom breaks. The film is predicted to be a frontrunner at the 2024 Oscars, and it’s not difficult to see why.

Killers of the Flower Moon comes from award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the brilliant mind behind such critically acclaimed hits as Taxi Driver, The Age of Innocence, and The Irishman. He is considered one of our time’s greatest and most influential filmmakers. Plus, his long-time A-list collaborators, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will lead the star-studded cast, including Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, and Brendan Fraser. In addition to having immense talent and a colossal vision, Killers of the Flower Moon tells a harrowing and oft-forgotten tale in American history.

The film is based on the nonfictional book of the same name by David Grann and delves into the Osage murder case. After years of displacement, the Osage people came into unexpected wealth in Osage County, Oklahoma, after discovering oil beneath their land. However, their wealth sparked jealousy and greed from those outside their community and was soon followed by a series of suspicious deaths in the Osage community. With its epic scale and tackling of a dark history, Killers of the Flower Moon would be quite the film to arrive on streaming.

Is Killers of the Flower Moon coming to Apple TV+?

As mentioned above, Killers of the Flower Moon is an Apple TV+ film being released under its Apple Original Films label. Most streamers that create original films tend to drop them immediately on their platform. Hence, viewers may hope this is true for Killers of the Flower Moon. However, it’s important to remember that to be considered for the Best Picture award at the Oscars, all films need to have at least a two-week theatrical run. This is why streaming films, like Tetris and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, that have Oscar potential appear in theaters for a short while before making it to their streaming debut.

So, while Killers of the Flower Moon will enjoy an initial theatrical run, it will come exclusively to Apple TV+ for streaming afterward. Unfortunately, Apple TV+ has not yet specified a date for when the film will arrive. Some of Apple TV+ original films, like Tetris, arrive on the streaming immediately after that two-week required theatrical run. However, Killers of the Flower Moon comes with a whopping $200 million budget, meaning keeping it in theaters for a bit longer before dropping it on Apple TV+ may be beneficial.

It’s difficult to say when Killers of the Flower Moon may arrive on Apple TV+, but it is definitely coming to the streamer and likely in a shorter timeframe than a non-streaming original would.

