Season Two of ‘Shangri-La Frontier’Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Good news gamers! Season two of Shangri-La Frontier is coming soon to Crunchyroll. Based on the popular web novel series written by Katarina (which was then adapted into a manga illustrated by Ryosuke Fuji), Shangri-La Frontier takes place in a world where VR gaming is everywhere.

Many of these are “trash games” are filled with glitches and inconsistencies, but that doesn’t deter “trash game hunter” and student Rakuro, who games under the screen name Sunraku. After getting burnt out by a trash game, Rakuro is given a mainstream game, Shangri-La Frontier, by local store owner Mana.

Rakuro quickly takes to the game, fighting through village after village in his board shirts and bird mask. He is joined by schoolmate Rei, who has a crush on him. Together, they level up in the game and take on various monsters and enemies.

New additions in season two include Kyoju voiced by Joji Nakata (Nyanta in Log Horizon) and Aramis voiced by Hiromu Mineta (Yatora in Blue Period). The series is directed by Toshiyuki Kubooka (Handyman Saitou in Another World) and produced by studio C2C.

Season one premiered last year with 25 episodes, and quickly built an impressive fanbase. A videogame from NetMarble is also in the works. The series is a perfect match for anime fans who love multiplayer gaming. Truly a Venn diagram of nerdery! If you haven’t yet watched the first season, now is a great time to dive in.

When does season two premiere?

Season two of Shangri-La Frontier premieres in October on Crunchyroll.

