A blonde girl, a bunny in a tophat, and a man in a bird mask stand together in 'Shangri-La Frontier'.
Category:
Anime

What’s Next for ‘Shangri-La Frontier’ After That Phenomenal Last Episode?

Image of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 11:12 am

Fans of the hit anime series Shangri-La Frontier were eating well last month when the spectacular episode 25 released. Now, some fans might be wondering what comes next. Will there be an episode 26 of Shangri-La Frontier?

Unfortunately, we have some bad news: There is no episode 26 of Shangri-La Frontier. The first season has a total of 25 episodes, which ended on March 31st, 2024. But season 2 isn’t too far away. The second season of Shangri-La Frontier was confirmed after season 1 ended, and is expected to come out in October of this year.

Shangri-La Frontier was adapted from the web novel of the same name, authored by Katarina and published in May 2017. It was eventually serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine on July 2020. The premise follows a Ready Player One-like future where everyone is into VR gaming. Protagonist Rakuro Hizutome hunts down “trash games,” which are basically poorly designed rush job games bordering on near replayability. He is obsessed with mastering them, even if it may seem impossible to do so.

One day, he buys the best-selling game Shangri-La Frontier and becomes an exceptionally capable player named Sunraku. Other characters include Psyger-0/Rei Saiga, Arthur Pencilgon/Towa Amane, Oikatzo/Kei Uomi, Emul, Vysache, Animalia, Orcelott, and more.

As reported by Anime News Network, a Shangri-La video game is being made by Netmarble Nexus. This company is also behind Star Wars: Force Arena, BTS World, Marvel Future Revolution, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, and the upcoming Solo Leveling game. Currently, we don’t have much information on the game besides confirmation that it is coming.

You can watch Shangri-La Frontier on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

