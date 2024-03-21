Will There Be More ‘Resident Alien’ After This Season? (We Ask Hopefully!)

There are aliens among us. Through use of tinfoil and duct tape attached to my head, along with a Netflix subscription, I have pinpointed their location. Tom DeLonge was right, aliens are here. In government facilities and on TV. But will Resident Alien season 4 offer us answers? We shall see.

What is Resident Alien about?

Resident Alien is about an alien being (played by Alan Tudyk) who has taken over the body of a small-town doctor. His mission? Wipe out humanity. His problem? His new human body is causing him to have emotions that are distinctly … human. Now tasked with providing medical care to a small town in need, the alien with an unpronounceable name questions the ethics of his mission. Like a certain alien species, the morals are grey.

Eventually, the alien decides that he is to become humanity’s protector, shielding our species from the machinations of his own. In doing so, he opens up an intergalactic can of worms that could rival the sands of Arrakis. Dune fans catch my drift.

When will Resident Alien return?

The series swiftly gained popularity after its debut in 2021. Though, like the existence of aliens by the U.S. government, Resident Alien season 4 has yet to be confirmed. No need to worry, though, as season 3 only just premiered on February 14, 2024, and is currently airing new episodes weekly. Sure, we’d love an early renewal announcement but, like with the existence of actual aliens, we’ll just have to resort to hope and speculation for answers. Where’s Tom DeLonge when you need him?

(Featured Image: Netflix)

