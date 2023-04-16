Wondering If ‘Renfield’ Has A Post Credit Scene? We’ve Got Your Answer

Renfield, which premiered this Friday, marks the latest film adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The horror comedy has appealed to some with its satirical premise, cartoonish violence, and the talents of Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage. However, others have been more critical of the film, finding it a bit too over-the-top and tonally imbalanced. Hence, the film has received very mixed reviews from critics and is struggling to stay afloat at the box office as it contends with the box office giant The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

It isn’t surprising that the film’s reviews are a bit mixed, as blending the opposing genres of comedy and horror is delicate work. Renfield follows R. M Renfield (Hoult) as he attempts to break free of his ill-tempered and narcissistic boss, Dracula (Nicolas Cage), after spending over 90 years in servitude. The film is unique because it is meant to be a direct sequel to the 1931 Dracula film, starring Bela Lugosi and Dwight Frye as Count Dracula and Renfield, respectively. Seeing the sequel play out nearly a century after the original came out and Cage so masterfully channeling Lugosi is quite intriguing.

As a result, despite some mixed reviews, the film does have many merits that could warrant a visit to the theater. Plus, with a tight runtime of just 93 minutes, the film never feels overly long. However, some may wonder if they’ll need to stick around for a credit scene afterward.

Does Renfield have a post-credit scene?

Once Renfield wraps up its bloody ending, there’s no need to stick around as the film does not have a post-credits or mid-credits scene. However, if you do choose to stay for the credits, some fun things will turn up. While Renfield doesn’t introduce any new scenes or set up a sequel during its credits, it does show a few deleted scenes from the film. These play out as a montage just below the rolling credits and feature scenes from the film mixed with deleted scenes. Some of the deleted scenes include references and tributes to Dracula’s past onscreen history, while one is of the film’s dance sequence.

That’s right, Renfield almost had a musical number included, with Hoult’s Renfield dancing to Jackie Wilson’s “(You Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher.” Only a small clip shows up in the credits’ montage, but Hoult posted the full scene to Twitter.

Renfied is out today!!!!! This is how it’ll make you feel ??‍♂️? pic.twitter.com/oevA7e2LHt — Nicholas Hoult (@NicholasHoult) April 14, 2023

Director Chris McKay confirmed that most of the full deleted scenes will be available when the Blu-ray version of the film is released. If you want to get a glimpse of some of these cut scenes and catch a few Easter eggs, you can stay for Renfield‘s credits, but you won’t be missing anything major if you decide to skip them.

