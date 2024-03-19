‘Red vs. Blue’ Is Finally Coming to a Close

Wait … Red vs. Blue is still going? How many seasons has it been? I thought that Red vs. Blue must have ended ages ago in the early days of YouTube of yore. The end of an era is finally coming, the finale is nigh. The release date is set.

What is Red vs. Blue?

Long ago, there was a little game called Halo. You may have heard of it. It was pretty popular. Lots of peeps played it. While the story was dope, the real fun of the Halo series was the online multiplayer component. Imagine it, you and your friends in your living rooms on a snow day, jacked up on Mountain Dew and a little drug called childhood. You all jump on a server together and run over each other with Warthog trucks and stab each other in the back with laser swords. After a few days like this, it began to feel like a little sitcom. The hilarious mishaps. The explosions. The youthful jocularity. Someone should write a show about a giddy Halo world just like this! And someone did …

A man named Burnie Burns—with the help of his studio Rooster Teeth (RIP)—filmed a series of YouTube shorts based around two opposing teams in the world of Halo. The Red Team and the Blue Team face off against each other in a series of infinite battles taking place in the famous Halo multiplayer map Blood Gulch. The series was meant to be a one-off. Six to eight episodes tops. Unexpectedly, the series blew up due to the popularity of the game, the frankly hilarious writing of the show, and the fortuitous timing of that specific era of the internet. After its premiere in 2003, the series ran for eighteen seasons and five miniseries, making it the second-longest-running animated web series of all time.

So when does the final season drop?

The nineteenth and final season of Red vs. Blue is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2024. When exactly? We don’t exactly know. What’s the finale gonna be about? The final season of Red vs. Blue is called Restoration, and takes place after the events of season eighteen Zero. The nineteenth season is a massive retcon, and the trailer shows that everything that happened after the Chorus Trilogy arc was just a simulation. If you’re a little lost on the plot, you’re not alone. The good news is that Red vs. Blue was never really about the plot, it was just about two groups of dudes blowing each other up. Isn’t that all good comedy needs?

