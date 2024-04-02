Is There a ‘Ransom Canyon’ Release Date on Netflix?

Netflix is set to come out with a new Western drama this year, with Ransom Canyon expected to be available for streaming sometime in late 2024. The show has romantic undertones, and is based on Jodi Thomas’ book series of the same name.

The streaming service had teased audiences by pushing out a “coming soon” X (formerly Twitter) post back in December 2023, which described the show as a “romance-fueled family drama.” The shooting began in January 2024, which could lead to the aforementioned late 2024 release. However, there is no concrete release date yet, and fans will have to rely on the estimation for now. The contemporary Western drama created by April Blair,known for her work on Netflix titles Wednesday and All American, will consist of ten one-hour episodes.

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly will lead the cast, with James Brolin, Eoin Macken, and Lizzy Greene set to play pivotal roles. Other series regulars are expected to be Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Garrett Wareing, and Andrew Liner. Duhamel was last seen in the comic caper Buddy Games: Spring Awakening, while Kelly had a guest role on the hit HBO show Euphoria. It’s the first time they are pairing up for a show together, and it will be intriguing to see how their chemistry pans out onscreen.

The plot will revolve around a romantic relationship between a ranch owner (Duhamel) and a New York-based concert pianist (Kelly), set against the backdrop of Texas Hill Country. Amanda Marsalis (Ozark, The Umbrella Academy) will be directing the first two episodes of the show, which will primarily be shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

With Ransom Canyon, the streaming giant expects to cash in on the hype generated by Virgin River and Yellowstone. Both contemporary Western shows have been well-received by audiences since their inception, and the relatively low cost of producing such TV series (as opposed to special effects-heavy Stranger Things or a period drama like Bridgerton) presents a great opportunity for Netflix to rake in profits.

