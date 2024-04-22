‘Quiet on Set’ Creators Tease More: ‘Devoted To Telling This Story’

The Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries dropped major bombshells, capturing the internet’s attention with real-life, behind-the-scenes horror stories from Nickelodeon. Now that a surprise fifth part has arrived on Max, the question remains: Will there be future episodes?

The kids’ entertainment industry has long been rife with controversy, but in recent years, discussion of the exploitation of child stars like Amanda Bynes, Macaulay Culkin, and Lindsay Lohan has become especially prevalent in the digital sphere. Journalists, YouTube commentators, and even your average Twitter user have taken to social media to point out the glaring lack of protections these kids have during this vulnerable stage of their lives, particularly from the adults around them.

Enter Quiet on Set, the latest documentary to hit HBO/Discovery’s streamer, Max. The first two parts aired on March 17, with the following episodes arriving a day later. Although the series, co-directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, uncovered many disturbing allegations, disgraced TV royalty Dan Schneider was a particular focus, with former writers, crew members, and actors coming forward about his inappropriate behavior on the sets of supposedly “family friendly” shows like All That and iCarly.

However, one damning revelation stood out above the rest. Episode 2, titled “Hidden in Plain Sight,” ended with the harrowing reveal that The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh star Drake Bell was a victim of convicted child predator Brian Peck, a longtime acting coach at Nickelodeon.

Understandably so, Quiet on Set sent the internet into an uproar, with many demanding answers. How could such behavior have gone undetected for so long? How are literal kids able to work overtime, with networks suffering little to no consequences? And most chilling of all, do these toxic environments still exist today?

Will there be a Quiet on Set episode 6?

Clearly, this story is far more nuanced than four hour-long episodes could ever hope to cover, which is why Quiet on Set’s directors decided to release a bonus fifth episode on April 7 titled “Breaking The Silence.” Unsurprisingly, the segment kept Dan Schneider in the hot seat, and also featured interviews with Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, and Bryan Hearne. At one point, the cast reacted to Schneider’s half-baked apology video, which, to be expected, is essentially 19 minutes of him denying any serious wrongdoing.

Although there may not be a complete second season in the works, Robertson went on to tell The Hollywood Reporter, “We’re devoted to telling this story. We’re passionate about telling the story. We don’t think we’re done telling this story,” alluding to the possibility of more episodes on the horizon, so it feels like the appearance of Quiet on Set episode 6 isn’t out of the question.

From the sounds of it, all signs point to future installments of Quiet on Set. Although a sixth episode has yet to be confirmed by Investigation Discovery and HBO, the series’ popularity on streaming makes it almost a guarantee that the crew will return for more—this time, perhaps, with additional input from Josh Peck, Ariana Grande, or even Amanda Bynes, though that seems highly unlikely.

Furthermore, the directing duo acknowledged the “really passionate voluminous response” to the docuseries while speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, adding, “We’re passionate about the subject matter. We’re committed to continuing the investigation. We’re here to provide a home to those who want to share their stories that are relevant and related when they’re ready to share them.”

It’s safe to say that Robertson and Schwartz have barely scratched the surface of child exploitation in the film and TV industry, with the Disney Channel also having a troubling history of subjecting young actors to high levels of stress and pressure as they are, in many cases, the “breadwinners” of their families. This can be detrimental to these performers’ mental health, even well into adulthood.

Although there are some laws in place to shield child stars from the unsavory parts of Hollywood superstardom (the Coogan Act), it’s safe to say that there simply aren’t enough protections for these extremely young actors. And with YouTube family channels on the rise, on top of TikTok and other social media platforms, the issues explored in Quiet on Set could just be the tip of the iceberg.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is now streaming on Max.

