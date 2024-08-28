Is there a ‘Power Book IV: Force’ season 3 release date?

Crime drama series Power Book IV: Force has proven to be a major hit among fans, establishing itself as a reliable part of Starz’s television roster.

In June 2024, it was announced that the third season would be the final chapter in Tommy Egan’s story. A premiere date for the last season hasn’t been revealed yet, but fans can expect it to land at the very end of 2024 or in spring 2025.

There are three projects from the Power universe currently in production: Power Book II: Ghost, whose second half arrives on September 6, 2024; Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4; and Power Book IV: Force season 3. Power Book II will run till October 4, following which the fans can expect one of Power Book III or IV to drop.

In terms of the cast, here’s who the fans can expect to return for the third season:

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan

Isaac Keys as David “Diamond” Sampson

Lili Simmons as Claudia “Claud” Flynn (tentative)

Shane Harper as Victor “Vic” Flynn

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson

Anthony Fleming as JP Gibbs

Lucien Cambric as Darnell “D-Mac” McDowell

Miriam A. Hyman as Stacy Marks

Adrienne Walker as Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page

Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia

Several characters were killed off in the second season, including Tommy Flanagan’s Walter Flynn, Cayen Martin’s Leon, Guy Van Swearingen’s Uncle Paulie, and Dominic DeVore’s Brendan Doyle. It’s safe to say that these characters won’t be return unless the showrunners plan on pulling off miracles.

Lili Simmons’ Claud’s future is in doubt after she was stabbed in prison in the season 2 finale, and her fate will likely be revealed in the third season. Konstantin Lavysh as Rodovan Mirkovic, Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson as Marshall Cranon, and Patricia Kalember as Kate Egan are likely to return in supporting roles.

