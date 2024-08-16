You don’t want to miss a moment of ‘Alien: Romulus’—so is there a post-credits scene to stick around for?

Despite tough competition from It Ends with Us and Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus is off to a strong start at the box office as per the Thursday previews, which predict a $6.5 million haul for the Fede Alvarez film on day one.

There’s a lot of excitement around this movie, and film fans want to make sure they don’t miss anything—meaning they’re curious to know if Alvarez has a post-credits scene in store for them. However, unfortunately (or not, depending on your thoughts on the trend) the answer is no, Alien: Romulus doesn’t have a post-credits scene, much like its predecessors. The movie ends with the usual credits roll, with no footage attached to it. So, just in case, if you left the theater as soon as the film ended, don’t fret; you didn’t miss out on anything beyond celebrating the people who made the films.

Set between the events of Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens, the seventh installment in the franchise follows a small group of space colonists who are left to fend for themselves when they face off with a Xenomorph while investigating a neglected space station.

Romulus is the first release in the franchise since Ridley Scott’s 2017 prequel film Alien: Covenant, which didn’t get the reception from critics and audiences it likely hoped for. The reactions to Alvarez’s flick have been much more positive, with the cast’s performance and the production value being singled out, as well as the stylistic ode to the first two movies in the series.

