Is There a ‘Persona 6’ Release Date? Here’s What the Internet Rumor Mill Is Stirring Up

Image of Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
Published: Apr 9, 2024 05:46 pm
Joker smirks while pulling back his mask in "Persona 5" promo art
(Atlus)

Here’s a question: Are we going to get Persona 6 before GTA 6? We don’t know for sure, but like in Persona 2, rumors abound.

What does the internet rumor mill have to say?

The little birds of the internet say that Persona 6 is 95% complete, and will be released in 2025. So yes, it is perhaps possible that we could get Persona 6 before GTA 6. After all, GTA 6 is slated for a 2025 release as well. It’s possible the good people at Atlus could beat Rockstar to the punch.

But what else do we know about Persona 6? According to online gossip, the game will also include a big ol’ DLC patch. More than one DLC patch in fact. Multiple DLC patches will be available, with a “bigger” patch to be included after the first path that will include more story beats and characters. But that’s not even the biggest rumor. The most groundbreaking rumor of all is that Persona 6 will be “a fully featured semi-open world game.” Does that mean it’ll be the Persona version of Red Dead Redemption? Not quite, but we’re getting there. It’s likely that the game’s environment will be vaster than all previous Persona titles. And mind you, Persona 5 was pretty darn big.

Where did this rumor come from you ask? Like most rumors, an anonymous source claiming to have inside information. The source goes by Head on a Block and was featured on a video game forum called Reset Era. If it turns out they’re lying, head on a block will be an accurate way to describe their remains. NO ONE lies about one of the greatest JRPG franchises of all time and gets away with it.

(featured image: Atlus)

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.