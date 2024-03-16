More Hot Dummies Return for ‘Perfect Match’ Season 2

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s original reality series, then you better be watching Perfect Match. The streamer’s answer to Bachelor in Paradise, Perfect Match takes sexy singles from their breakout series (Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle) and throws them together on a beachside resort where they try to find love and avoid getting eliminated.

The first season of Perfect Match streamed in 2023, and Nick and Vanessa Lachey announced season two during the reunion episode of Love Is Blind season 6. Former Love Is Blind cast members joining season two include season four’s Micah Lussier (mean girl city), season five’s Izzy Zapata (red solo cups in a cabinet?!), and season six’s Jessica Vestal (“You’ll choke so hard you’ll need a epipen” ).

Out of the pods and back on Netflix. Micah, Jess, and Izzy will be on the new season of Perfect Match! Coming this summer. pic.twitter.com/ztqJ3EdoGM — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024

When does season two premiere?

Season two of Perfect Match comes out sometime this summer on Netflix.

Why should I watch this show?

If you’re a fan of reality mash-up shows like Traitors, you won’t want to miss Perfect Match. The series is a must-watch for Netflix reality diehards who can’t get enough of these vaguely attractive trash can fires. Perfect Match also acts as a bizarro foreign exchange program for European cast members of the same series.

After all, who could forget this iconic exchange between Kariselle (Sexy Beasts) and Ines (The Circle: France)?

Ines: “Kariselle, thank you for making me, you know, learn how to be a ho on the railroad.”

Kariselle: “No, no, no, it’s being railed like a whore, not being a ho on a railroad.”

Ines: “I will stop by every train station.”

Make these two U.N. ambassadors already.

My only note is I wish they would bring in some singles from Indian Matchmaking and Jewish Matchmaking to fully incorporate the Netflix reality dating universe. Or maybe a really sexy cake from Is It Cake? Surprise me, Netflix!

