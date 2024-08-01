Is There a ‘Neverness to Everness’ Release Date?

Neverness to Everness, a new open-world urban supernatural RPG, might be what you are looking for.

Does the world ever seem like it’s a little too mundane? Not enough curious or abnormal sightings on your 15-minute walk to work from your favorite coffee shop? Do you long to see a woodland creature scuttle by with a TV instead of a head or perhaps some stray skateboard roaming the urban landscape like spectacularly graffitti’d gazelle?

What is it?

Neverness to Everness comes from Hotta Studio, the developers behind Tower of Fantasy in 2022. It’s a sweeping open world RPG set in the urban landscape of Hethereau, a city with problems of the supernatural kind. Anomalies are popping up over the impressive metropolis, and while the citizens may have gotten used to having their days interrupted by these strange happenings, they still need to get on with their lives. They need a hero to fix the anomalies and you are that hero.



Using what are called “Esper” abilities, your player character is tasked with the job of finding and fixing anomalies as they appear, collecting a team of others with complimentary abilities and keeping the metropolis running smoothly for the many city-folk relying on you. The range of characters that you can team up with are varied, providing players with the challenge of finding and maximizing the best team out of a cast of cute and beautifully designed characters. Additionally, the “Esper” abilities provide a lot of fun gameplay possibilities like learning how to run up the sides of buildings, something I have wanted to do since I was reading Superman comics under the covers when I was young.



While the story and gameplay does centre around seeking out and fixing anomalies, there’s a lot more than that to do in Hethereau. It’s an impressive, beautiful open world ripe to explore, and the player can do anything from buying a house to personalising your own car to even getting a magical butler. The city is also teeming with NPCs who go around their own lives as you interact with the world, giving living depth to the city.



When is it coming out?

Neverness to Everness is open for pre-registration now at the game’s website, and in the recently dropped gameplay trailer, the company revealed that the release date will be some time in September this year.

