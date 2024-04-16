Is There a ‘Murder Drones’ Episode 8 Release Date?

The animated web series Murder Drones has a niche but dedicated fan base that has set its eyes on a release date for the season finale, following the cliffhanger in episode 7, which came out on March 29.

A release date for episode 8 has not been announced yet. As per Glitch’s YouTube channel, the season finale is set to drop a few months after episode 7’s release. It was confirmed that these two episodes will come out in spring 2024, and it looks like fans will have to wait for nearly 80 more days to catch the last episode.

Murder Drones is a horror comedy show, which itself makes it a unique offering. Combine that with scintillating world-building, voice-acting, and animation, and it results in a superb indie product. The show has two Webby nominations, which are also called the “Oscars of the Internet.” Created by American animator Liam Vickers and produced by Glitch Productions, the series features voice actors Elsie Lovelock (Uzi Doorman), Michael Kovach (Serial Designation “N”), and Nola Klop (Serial Designation “V”) in main roles. Sean Chiplock, Shara Kirby, and Vickers himself appear as recurring characters at different points.

The show is set in 3071 and follows the events that take place on Copper-9, an exoplanet inhabited only by worker drones following a core collapse that has wiped out humans. Uzi, the protagonist, forms an unlikely partnership with two murder drones (N and V), and their quest to find the reason behind their origin and the planet’s collapse forms the central plot.

The show is known to have massive intervals between two episode releases, leading to hype and clamoring for the next one amongst fans. Murder Drones debuted on October 29, 2021, with the next six episodes releasing between November 18, 2022, and March 29, 2024—a gap of nearly one and a half years. The show has been developed on the popular computer graphics application Maya, while the post-production work is primarily done in Unreal Engine.

All Murder Drones episodes are free to watch on YouTube.

(feature image: Glitch Productions)

