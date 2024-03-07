Will ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Be On Netflix Any Time Soon?

Who knew that Kung Fu Panda would eventually turn into a four-part film series with multiple TV spin-offs? If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’re likely wondering if Kung Fu Panda 4 will be hitting Netflix any time soon.

Recommended Videos

The Kung Fu Panda series is awesome. Each film is centered around kung fu master Po, a panda who loves eating, as well as his dojo comrades, Tigress, Crane, Monkey, Mantis, and Viper. However, as we’ve talked about before, the absence of the Furious Five in the Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer raises many questions. Where did they go? Will it be addressed in the film? We’ll find out when the movie releases.

Unfortunately, for those looking for a concrete Netflix release date for Kung Fu Panda 4, you’ll have to wait. We don’t have any official confirmation yet. As Screen Rant says, the movie will most likely follow the trend of other Universal movies and be released on Peacock first. The Netflix release will probably come shortly after, but we can’t say for certain. The official theatrical release date for the movie is March 8, 2024, and it is produced by DreamWorks Animation.

Kung Fu Panda 4‘s premise starts with Po looking for a Dragon Warrior successor. He’ll have to battle a new villain called The Chameleon, who can shapeshift at will. The cast includes Jack Black as Po, Awkwafina as Zhen, Viola Davis as The Chameleon, Dustin Hoffman as Shifu, Bryan Cranston as Li Shan, and more.

This movie will follow after the events of Kung Fu Panda 3, which had Po finally meet his biological father, Li Shan. Master Shifu officially retired from teaching, leaving Po as his successor and the new Jade Palace headmaster. So far, critical response to the movie has been relatively positive, as the Rotten Tomatoes score currently sits at 74%.

Keep an eye out for future information on the Netflix streaming date for Kung Fu Panda 4.

(featured image: DreamWorks Animation)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]