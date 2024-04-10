‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Proves That Audiences Can’t Get Enough of Po

It’s been 16 years since the world met Po Ping (Jack Black), a giant panda who dreams of becoming a Kung Fu master. Since then, we’ve seen Po embrace his destiny as the Dragon Warrior, fight alongside the Furious Five, and reunite with his birth father Li Shan (Bryan Cranston).

Kung Fu Panda 4 hit theaters last month, and its instant box office success all but guaranteed future films to come. After all, the beloved family franchise has already spawned 4 movies, 3 TV series, a holiday special, several short films, video games, and a live show at Universal Studios’ Dreamworks Land in Orlando, Florida.

Now that Kung Fu Panda 4 is wrapping up its run in theaters, fans are turning their eyes to home video.

When will Kung Fu Panda 4 come out on DVD?

The film is currently available to rent or buy on streaming platforms like YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and Amazon Prime. KFP4 will likely move to Peacock at the beginning of July, and then Netflix sometime in November.

But for those of us who prefer tangible media, the DVD and Blu-ray release should hit shelves sometime in May 2024.

In an interview with Collider, Black discussed the enduring appeal of Po, saying:

“I think it’s similar to the heroes that you see in cinema, who are kind of clowns, but they’re still heroes. The unlikely innocence that can still be a hero or someone that you don’t expect to be saving the day, people can relate to that and they have those aspirations. They’re like, “I’m not a hero but I wish I was.” It kind of connects on that level, I think. But also, really, just the way Po looks and the characters are so well drawn and animated, they’re just physically pleasing to watch. I think the animators and artists on these movies do not get enough credit. I saw the premiere last night and I was like, “Dude, I am such a small part of why this thing is incredible.” The artists blow my mind every time.”

