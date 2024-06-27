Here’s When To Expect the Next ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel To Release

Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has commenced filming, with the lead cast all but confirmed.

Recommended Videos

The drama fantasy series, which was ordered by HBO in April 2023, is slated to come out in late 2025, as per Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslov’s comments during the company’s February 2024 earnings call. An exact release date is not known, but expect that to change as production ramps up.

Some of the major cast members for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms include Bertie Carvel (The Crown), Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country), Sam Spruell (Fargo), Daniel Ings (Sex Education), and Tanzyn Crawford (Tiny Beautiful Things). Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell were earlier confirmed to play the lead characters, the knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire, Egg, respectively.

Sarah Adina Smith of Lessons in Chemistry fame has been roped in to direct three episodes, with executive producer Owen Harris overlooking the direction of the other three in the six-episode long season 1. Harris is known for directing the critically-acclaimed Black Mirror episode “San Junipero.”

The show will be based around the adventures of Duncan the Tall and Egg, as their travels will lead them to a competition where they will be introduced to multiple members of the Targaryen clan: Prince Maekar Targaryen (Spruell), Prince Aerion Targaryen (Bennett), and Prince Baelor Targaryen (Carvel). The characters of Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Ings) and Tanselle, a puppeteer (Crawford), are expected to feature extensively as well.

In terms of its timeline in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe, the show is set 72 years after the events of House of the Dragon and about 100 years before Game of Thrones. George R.R. Martin is attached as a writer and executive producer, and the series is based on the Dunk and Egg fantasy novellas written by him. While there are 3 novellas in the series, the series is expected to adapt the first part, The Hedge Knight.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy