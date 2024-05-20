Dang It, Bobby, When Is That ‘King of The Hill’ Reboot Premiering?

It has been more than 15 years since we last checked in with Hank Hill, Peggy, and Boomhauer in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas. These classic characters appeared on the Fox adult animated series King Of The Hill from 1997 until 2004; the show is slated to be rebooted soon … but when?

Recommended Videos

The original series ran for 13 seasons and earned multiple Emmy nominations. It follows propane (and propane accessories!) salesman Hank Hill, voiced by show co-creator Mike Judge; his wife Peggy (voice of Kathy Najimy); their 13-year-old son Bobby (Pamela Adlon), and their various friends and neighbors.

Fans of King of the Hill never stopped hoping that their favorite show would return in some form. Rumors of a reboot started circulating years ago but were only confirmed by Variety in January 2023. Here’s everything we know about the King of the Hill revival so far.

Most of the cast will return

Judge voices both Hank and his friend, Boomhauer, and he will reprise both roles in the reboot. Najimy and Adlon will return to voice Peggy and Bobby, respectively. Stephen Root plans to return to voice Bill the barber, as does Lauren Tom as Connie. Sadly, two actors who played major roles in the original series are no longer with us: Brittany Murphy, who voiced Hank and Peggy’s niece Luanne, passed away a few months after the show’s finale aired in 2009. Meanwhile, Johnny Hardwick, the voice of Hank’s paranoid buddy Dale, had only completed a few episodes of the reboot before succumbing to cancer in 2023.

We’re not sure whether the characters of Luanne and Dale will be recast, or whether Judge and co-creator Greg Daniels will decide to write them off altogether.

Will the new series pick up right where the original left off?

While speaking with Collider, Daniels confirmed that the King of the Hill reboot will pick up 15 years after the last episode aired. All of the characters will have aged accordingly, making Bobby a 28-year-old man instead of the raspy-voiced teen we know and love. Presumably that means that the show will feature modern issues that are reflective of the changing times, but naturally all plot details are being kept under lock and key.

The fact that Bobby will now be old enough to relate to his parents as an adult and not a child should change the entire dynamic of the show, a fact confirmed by actor Stephen Root in an interview with ScreenRant. “I think we’re going to time jump in this a little bit so that Bobby’s going to be older, and it’s going to be interesting,” said Root, who added, “We’re starting table reads in April, so I’m so looking forward to it.”

When and where can we watch the King of the Hill reboot?

Production is currently underway! In various interviews, both Daniels and Judge have teased an early 2025 release date for the revival of Hank and the gang. Thanks to a deal with Hulu, all episodes will stream exclusively on that platform and will likely air weekly instead of in one big bingeable chunk.

We will update you as more details become available, in the meantime, you can brush up on your King of the Hill trivia by watching all 13 seasons on Hulu.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more