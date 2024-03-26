Why Everyone Is Talking About Jerry Trainor After ‘Quiet on Set’

Viewers may have been concerned to see former Nickelodeon star Jerry Trainor’s name trending on social media after the release of the docuseries Quiet on Set. However, they will be pleased to learn his name has frequently come up for good reasons.

Trainor is best known for starring in the original iCarly series and reboot as Spencer Shay, Carly’s (Miranda Cosgrove) older brother, and for appearing in Drake and Josh as “Crazy” Steve. Even after iCarly’s conclusion, Trainor remained tied to the network, making guest appearances on shows like Henry Danger and hosting Tooned In in 2021. What was unique about Trainor’s experiences on Nickelodeon is that he was an adult when he nabbed his first major role as Spencer.

While adults often had recurring roles in Nickelodeon shows as teachers or parents, the lead roles were almost exclusively teens or preteens. However, iCarly required an adult lead cast member for the role of Carly’s brother, given that he had to be old enough to also be her legal guardian. Hence, Trainor was 30 when iCarly premiered, while his much younger castmates ranged from about 14 to 15 when the pilot premiered. In Quiet on Set, viewers learn about how many adults on Nickelodeon sets used their positions and power to abuse children. However, Trainor seems to be one of the few adults who did the opposite and used his seniority to protect and support his younger cast members.

Jerry Trainor allegedly cuts ties with Nickelodeon

Trainor has not publicly responded to Quiet on Set, but viewers believe he has subtly taken a stance against Nickelodeon. Shortly after the docuseries premiered, social media users noticed that he seemingly unfollowed Nickelodeon and iCarly on both X and Instagram. However, on Reddit, some users have claimed that Trainor never followed those accounts to begin with.

Still, even without a public statement from Trainor, viewers have been compiling evidence of his positive impact on the set of iCarly and other Nickelodeon shows. Social media users have uncovered multiple interviews and behind-the-scenes footage in which Trainor seems protective of his younger cast mates. While it’s difficult to get a full picture from a few video clips, one can’t deny that Trainor does appear to be an older brother figure for the cast.

At times, he seems fed up with iCarly creator Dan Schneider’s bizarre questions and antics, even occasionally jokingly confronting him. Viewers also claim some videos show Trainor trying to get between his younger castmates and Schneider, which is understandable given that several of Schneider’s colleagues, as well as former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy, accused the executive of unwanted hugs and massages.

Some more substantial evidence of Trainor’s support of his cast members is a resurfaced interview in which he praises McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In her book, McCurdy levels many allegations against Nickelodeon and Schneider, whom she refers to as The Creator. It received some mixed reviews from former Nickelodeon stars, such as Josh Peck. However, Trainor revealed he read the book immediately after its release and reached out to McCurdy afterward. He expressed his full support for her being able to “speak her truth” and acknowledged how she would be dealing with those experiences for the rest of her life, though he commended her immense strength.

The fact that he and McCurdy remain in contact and that he validated her story and feelings is indicative that he was a positive figure in the lives of his younger cast members. Some users on social media have suggested that fans are overhyping Trainor, as there’s not much solid evidence about his stance or behavior on set. Although one can’t know for sure his feelings toward Schneider or whether he really was a protector on set, viewers at least know he was supportive and not problematic towards his co-stars.

