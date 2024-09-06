‘His Three Daughters’ is Netflix’s biggest award season bet this year

It’s been close to a year since Netflix’s His Three Daughters premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival, and fans will now finally get to check out Azazel Jacobs’ drama this month.

Starring Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen as three sisters, the film will debut on Netflix on September 20, 2024. It will be preceded by a limited theatrical release on September 6, 2024. Netflix acquired the film’s distribution rights in October 2023 for a reported $7 million.

The movie’s been getting overwhelmingly positive reviews, holding an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, while maintaining a score of 80 out of 100 on Metacritic. Special praise is being reserved for the film’s three leads, who are all expected to be in the running for best actress/supporting actress accolades during the awards season.

A film essentially centered around pre-mourning, it follows three sisters who return to their ancestral home to take care of their ailing father, who is living in his last moments. While living together, the ghosts of the past resurface, leading to added tension in an already strained environment. With their father’s death imminent, how the sisters find the strength to reunite despite their differences forms the crux of the story.

Here’s the list of actors and the characters they play in His Three Daughters:

Carrie Coon as Katie

Elizabeth Olsen as Christina

Natasha Lyonne as Rachel

Jay O. Sanders as Vincent

Jovan Adepo as Benji

Ruby Galvan as Angel

Jose Febus and Jasmine Bracey appear in supporting roles.

Lyonne has had a long and fruitful working relationship with Netflix, appearing in two of its marquee dramas in the past: Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll. Coon, meanwhile, is an HBO regular, having played key roles in Damon Lindelof’s The Leftovers and Julian Fellowes’ The Gilded Age. She will be next seen in The White Lotus season 3. Olsen, on the other hand, has mostly appeared in Marvel projects in the last few years and has returned to her dramatic roots to deliver what reviews promise is a commendable performance in Jacobs’ film.

