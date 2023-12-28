Is There A Hi-Drivers Anime Release Date? Answered

A teaser trailer for Hi-Drivers, a standalone anime without a manga, was announced in 2022. Car enthusiasts are likely to love this upcoming anime since Japanese car companies Nissan, Honda, Subaru, and Toyota have given it licenses to use their brands. It’s giving Forza Horizon series, but in anime format instead of a video game.

Although there’s no plot to go about just yet, it’s clear that the anime will be all about cars that sound a little too good when revved. Some have compared it to an idol anime in the making, given the visuals of the characters in the teaser trailer.

But more than a year after its teaser was released, development appears to be dead silent about the anime. Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., also known as Sunrise Studio, is responsible for the anime’s development, but no announcement has been made on their end.

Unfortunately for those who waited (and are still waiting), the development of the anime is taking a temporary pit stop as of May 20, 2023. Although temporary, Hi-Drivers official website didn’t list when the anime would be gearing back into development. There were no further announcements about why development even had to stop, so it might be best to put the excitement for this project on hold.

(featured image: Sunrise Studios/Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.)

