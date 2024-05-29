Is There a ‘Heartland’ Season 17 Release Date on Netflix? Answered

Based on the book series of the same name by Lauren Brooke, the Canadian family comedy-drama Heartland is one of the most entertaining shows to have come out of the country in the 21st century.

The show is quite popular across the globe, especially in the United States. There’s a total of 17 seasons of Heartland, with the last season running its course from October 1, 2023, to December 3, 2023. Fans from the U.S. who are on the lookout for the 17th season’s release on Netflix will have to wait until late 2024 or even 2025. As of today, seasons 1–15 of the series are available on Netflix U.S., with season 16 arriving on June 1, 2024. Outside of Netflix, the first 14 seasons of the series are available on Peacock, while the 16th installment can be found on Up Faith and Family.

In comparison, the international regions have seasons 7–16 available on Netflix, as the earlier seasons were removed from the streaming website in January 2022. The show debuted in the U.S. on The CW Plus syndication in 2007 and was aired on it till 2010, following which UPtv took over in 2010, and the first-run U.S. distribution rights for the show have been in the hands of UPtv and its streaming service since then, which is a major reason why Heartland reaches Netflix U.S. later than other regions. UPtv will hold the exclusive U.S. rights throughout 2024 and into 2025.

As for the reruns, older episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu, Pluto TV, Crackle, Tubi, BYUtv, Retro TV, COZI TV, and Heartland (not related to the name of the show in any form).

Starring Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnson, and Chris Potter in leading roles, the series was renewed in May 2024 for the 18th season, and filming began shortly after. Heartland is primarily shot in and around High River, Alberta, with Calgary being used as an additional location.

