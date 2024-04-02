‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Is Reportedly Happening, but When?

Happy Gilmore star Christopher McDonald has seemingly confirmed Happy Gilmore 2 is in the works, but does the sequel have a release date?

Recommended Videos

Happy Gilmore is one of the Adam Sandler’s most memorable movies. The comedy follows the story of Happy Gilmore (Sandler), a failed hockey player who needs money to save his grandmother’s home from foreclosure. When he discovers he may have a talent for golf, he decides to go up against the pros in a golf tournament in hopes of earning a cash prize. However, his hot temper threatens to upend his career before it even gets off the ground.

Although the movie received mixed reviews, it gained a cult following, especially among the golf community, and has proven to be one of Sandler’s most enduring comedies. While fans have long been interested in a sequel, it is well-known that Sandler very rarely does sequels to his movies. Discussion of another Happy Gilmore movie was practically non-existent until 2022 when the actor surprisingly revealed that he might be interested in making a sequel. Still, given that Sandler has been quite busy with his Netflix collaboration, many didn’t think the movie would happen anytime soon, making it quite surprising when McDonald offered a fairly substantial update on its progress.

Does Happy Gilmore 2 have a release date?

(Universal Pictures)

Recently, McDonald claimed he had seen the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2 while visiting Sandler. Later, Sandler seemingly confirmed the movie was in the works when his long-time friend, sportscaster Dan Patrick, messaged him about it. Patrick jokingly sent a message to the actor, asking how much time he should take off to appear in Happy Gilmore 2, to which Sandler responded he would only need a few days off but suggested he wait until the script was finalized.

When Patrick responded to clarify that he was just joking, Sandler still replied in a seemingly serious manner, claiming Patrick was going to be in the movie and play himself. Meanwhile, back in 2022, Sandler already had an idea for the plot in which Gilmore participated in a senior golf tour. So, with a script seemingly underway and Sandler already getting his friends to sign on, the only thing we need to know is when Happy Gilmore 2 is coming out.

Unfortunately, Happy Gilmore 2 does not yet have an official release date. Despite the speculation and teases, the movie hasn’t even been officially greenlit yet. From the sound of it, the movie is still in the very early stages of development and doesn’t even have a finalized script. Given that Sandler is currently filming for a Noah Baumbach film and already has Leo 2 lined up as one of his next projects, progress on Happy Gilmore 2 could take some time. Viewers shouldn’t expect the movie to come out until at least late 2025 at the earliest, if it moves forward to production.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]