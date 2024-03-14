Is This 24-Year-Old Critically-Panned Adam Sandler Movie Getting a Sequel?

Rumors suggest that Adam Sandler‘s 24-year-old movie Little Nicky is finally getting a sequel. Viewers who rediscovered the film following its cultural re-evaluation are bound to wonder if there’s any truth to the speculation.

The comedy sees Sandler in the role of Nicky, the youngest son of Satan. Nicky is sent to Earth to retrieve his brothers, Adrian (Rhys Ifans) and Cassius (Tommy Lister, Jr.), who seek to create a new hell on Earth. Viewers follow the kind-hearted demon as he experiences the dangers and wonders of the world for the first time.

Like several of Sandler’s films, Little Nicky has a bit of a complicated legacy. Upon its initial release, the movie was a massive box office flop and critical failure. The film received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 21% and was nominated for five Golden Raspberry Awards. However, the movie has been re-evaluated in recent years and garnered a large cult following, mainly because of the unusual extent of its absurdity and intriguing cast. The mixed legacy of Sandler’s films is quite common, as the movies now considered his best roles, such as The Waterboy, Little Nicky, and Billy Madison, all received negative-to-mixed reviews upon release. Despite Little Nicky‘s initial poor reception, there would certainly be high interest in a sequel.

Is Little Nicky 2 happening?

Recently, many social media users grew excited when they saw an alleged poster for Little Nicky 2. The poster is a slight variation of the original one, which sees Nicky sitting on a bench with a dog as hellfire burns beneath him. However, in the new poster, he’s wearing a red bathrobe and has horns sprouting from his head. The poster is titled Little Nicky: Hell Takes a Vacation and states the movie will arrive on Netflix in May 2024.

Unfortunately, the poster is fake. It is simply fanmade art, which is quite apparent given that it uses the same poster as the original with some light edits. It’s also highly unlikely Netflix and Sandler would’ve been able (or even wanted) to keep the production a secret until just two months before the movie’s release date.

The poster seems to have originated with a Facebook page, YODA BBY ABY, which notes in its description that it is “100% satire and fake news.” Still, some users were duped by the spread of the poster and synopsis, which claims the sequel will see Nicky on his first worldly vacation, and have contributed to the spread of the rumor.

In the years since Little Nicky‘s release, there has not been any official discussion about a possible sequel. After all, very few Sandler films have ever received sequels. The only three movies he has done sequels for are Grown Ups, Hotel Transylvania, and Murder Mystery. The chances of Little Nicky 2 happening are very slim, although the rumors prove that interest in the sequel is still alive.

