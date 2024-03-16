Adam Sandler’s Complete Filmography

Adam Sandler quickly became a staple of comedy cinema with smash hits like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore. But the Sandman has also made some very questionable career moves, like Jack & Jill. Sandler was born in 1966 in Brooklyn, New York, and first took the stage at the Brooklyn Comedy Club as a stand-up comic. During his freshman year at New York University, he was given a recurring role as the Huxtable family’s friend Smitty on The Cosby Show (1984).

Sandler was discovered by SNL alum Dennis Miller while working at a comedy club in Los Angeles. Miller encouraged Sandler to audition for Saturday Night Live in 1990. Adam Sandler’s career skyrocketed on the show, and film stardom was next. While many of Sandler’s films were successful, there were also some bombs. Still, the prolific actor has more than made his mark on film history. Across his career, the films he’s starred in have grossed over $2 billion worldwide and now Adam Sandler has an eye-watering net worth of $440 million. He also signed a deal with Netflix, which was renewed in 2020 for $250 million. This has led Sandler to produce a wide variety of films for the streaming service.

Here’s a complete list of Adam Sandler movies in order of their release.

Going Overboard (1989)

Shakes the Clown (1991)

Coneheads (1993)

Airheads (1994)

Mixed Nuts (1994)

Billy Maddison (1995)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Bulletproof (1996)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Dirty Work (1998)

The Waterboy (1998)

Big Daddy (1999)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Animal (2001)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

A Day with the Meatball (2002)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Anger Management (2003)

Pauly Shore Is Dead (2003)

Stupidity (2003)

50 First Dates (2004)

Spanglish (2004)

The Longest Yard (2005)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Click (2006)

Reign Over Me (2007)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Bedtime Stories (2008)

Funny People (2009)

Grown Ups (2010)

Just Go with It (2011)

Zookeeper (2011)

Jack & Jill (2011)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Blended (2014)

Men, Women & Children (2014)

The Cobbler (2014)

Pixels (2015)

I Am Chris Farley (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

The Do-Over (2016)

Sandy Wexler (2017)

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017)

Puppy! (2017)

The Week Of (2018)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Murder Mystery (2019)

Uncut Gems (2019)

Goldman v Silverman (2020)

The Wrong Missy (2020)

Nature Planet (2020)

Hubie Halloween (2020)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (2022)

Hustle (2022)

Murder Mystery 2 (2023)

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Leo (2023)

Spaceman (2024)

