Is There a ‘Halo’ Season 3 Release Date? Answered.

It’s no Arcane or The Last of Us, but considering how bad of a nosedive an episodic Halo television series could have taken, the one that first reared its head back in 2022 is a very welcome addition to this new era of video game adaptations indeed.

We’ve still got roughly two weeks until the second plight of John, Cortana, and company wraps up, having last left off on a multi-pronged mission gunning for a pair of keystones courtesy of John and a disillusioned Makee, the latter of whom convinces Var to go against the Covenant, subsequently setting the stage for a bloody political implosion.

But, since we have a tendency to look ahead rather than stay in the moment, the real question in play right now is when we can expect a third season of Halo to saunter up to our doorsteps, assuming it does at all.

Will there be a Halo season three?

At the time of writing, a third season of Halo has yet to be greenlit, so there’s no release date to be had, either. On the one hand, it’s possible that Paramount is still deciding whether or not the show’s viewership numbers will warrant a third season, but on the other hand, the second season got the okay before the first season even premiered, and while that same premiere episode reportedly set a viewership record within the first 24 hours of its release, a lack of any publicly available numbers means there’s no real conclusions that we can draw ourselves with respect to the odds of a season three.

The only real clue/hope we have is the much more positive critical reception of the second season compared to the first (albeit with far fewer reviews than the first season), but as we quite tragically saw with Velma, critics’ opinions don’t have much in the way of influence when it comes to deciding what moves forward and what gets canceled.

Halo is available to stream on Paramount+, with new episodes releasing weekly every Thursday until the season two finale on March 21.

