The latest addition to the MonsterVerse is currently playing in theaters, and so far, it’s sounding like it could be the most commercially successful piece of monster mayhem yet. But when can we expect Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire arrive on streaming?

Recommended Videos

King Kong and the kaiju Godzilla are once again smashing their way onto the big screen in director Adam Wingard’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, marking yet another successful installment in what’s already been a jam-packed year for monster movies. This time, however, the reluctant allies will delve deeper into the Hollow Earth, where they’ll meet an unlikely adversary in the form of Skar King.

Of course, as with every good MonsterVerse film, there has to be some human stars alongside our fan-favorite Titans. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sees Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, and Bryan Tyree Henry in the lead, which could explain the action flick’s strong box office performance.

So far, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is shaping up to be a big win for Lionsgate and Warner Bros., having grossed over $436.5 million worldwide with an equally impressive audience score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes (critics, predictably, weren’t as nice). As the undisputed champion of the April box office thus far, it’ll be interesting to see if upcoming releases like Universal’s Abigail or the Zendaya-fronted Challengers have a chance at taking the crown.

All-star cast aside, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is also being praised for its impressive VFX and action sequences, which, in this genre especially, is usually enough to make up for, perhaps, a lack of substance in other areas. Towering, scary monsters going at each other for two hours on an IMAX screen tends to fill seats, after all.

Where and when can you stream Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at home?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire first hit theaters on March 29, 2024, meaning we’re probably not going to see it arrive on streaming services until next month, if not later. Given that Legendary/Warner Bros. typically wait 65–90 days after a film’s theatrical release before putting it on Max, this places the new MonsterVerse flick at a late May or June release window, though no release date has been confirmed.

To fill time until Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits Max, however, consider brushing up on your knowledge of the franchise. All four of the other MonsterVerse entries are currently available to watch at home. 2014’s Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong are streaming now, and are certainly ripe for a rewatch.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more