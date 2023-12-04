Will ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Be Available on Netflix?

At long last, Godzilla Minus One has finally come to theaters, and everyone is completely in love with it. However, not everyone can get to the theaters in time, so is there currently a Godzilla Minus One Netflix release date?

As of now, there is no set release date for Godzilla Minus One on Netflix, unfortunately. We don’t exactly know when or if it’ll even come to Netflix, as they have not secured a deal for it yet. You’ll most likely see the film on Amazon Prime Video within 45 days, as that’s the common timeframe most movies show up on that platform, though you’ll probably need to rent or purchase it digitally.

According to Decider, the film won’t be on (HBO) Max either, as the platform seems to only release Warner Bros. movies specifically. You won’t find any new direct-to-streaming releases on Max either, as they’ve stopped doing this entirely. The platform has the same 45-day timeframe as Amazon Prime Video, but don’t expect to see Godzilla on Max anytime soon.

Godzilla Minus One is the latest live-action Godzilla movie, the last one being Shin Godzilla by Hideaki Anno (Evangelion) back in 2016. Takashi Yamazaki (Lupin III: The First) directed and wrote this film. The plot centers around a postwar Japan struggling to recover from the devastating aftermath of World War II. The title, as we’ve explained before, also represents the Japanese postwar economy: below zero, minus zero.

This film has received glowing reviews across the board so far. It is a great complement to this year’s Oppenheimer as well, filling in that Japanese perspective of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and handling the tragedy and suffering experienced by the Japanese in ways Nolan didn’t cover. Godzilla has long been a metaphor for the bombs, and recent adaptations are taking that political stance even further.

Go see Godzilla Minus One in theaters while you can. In this house, we all stan a 50-meter-tall laser beam shooting lizard king.

(featured image: Toho)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]